7th Year for the Virtual Automation Guild Conference in February 2023

OAKDALE, TN, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestGuild is proud to announce that registration for the 7th annual Automation Guild conference is now open. The conference will take place online from February 6-10, 2023, and is dedicated to helping attendees succeed in creating full-stack automation testing.

This year's event is attendee-led, with sessions chosen based on the most pressing problems and needs of past attendees. The conference will feature the latest and most effective strategies for full pipeline automation testing, with a focus on actionable advice and techniques attendees can take back to their own businesses.

Joe Colantonio, founder of Test Guild, says, “I would like to personally invite folks to Automation Guild 2023. This event is dedicated one hundred percent to helping attendees succeed in creating full-stack automation testing. We surveyed our previous attendees to find out what their most difficult problems were and found speakers to handle those topics. We then had the Guild members vote on which sessions they wanted at this year’s event.”

Attendees will have the option to purchase either a 3-day or 5-day ticket, so they can choose the package that best suits their needs and budget. The three-day automation ticket price is $197 per attendee. If booking for a group of 5 - 9 people, a 20% discount is offered on the total, and a 30% discount for 10 or more people. Access to leading experts sharing actionable advice is included, along with incredible support before, during, and after the event, as well as lifetime viewing access, so registrants can watch at their own pace on demand.

The 5-day full-stack ticket includes everything with the 3-day option, with 2 extra days of non-functional automation content, including performance testing, security testing, load testing, intelligent automation, bi-directional contract testing, and much more. This option’s price is $297 per attendee, and the same group discounts apply.

A recognized panel of experts (39 so far) will participate in this conference. As part of the three-day, functional automation event, some of the experts you can expect include Andrew Knight, Developer Advocate, Applitools, Marcus Merrell, Senior Director of Technology Strategy, Sauce Labs, and James Walker, CTO, Curiosity Software, just to name a few. Joining these presenters as part of the five-day, nonfunctional automation sessions are Marie Cruz, Developer Advocate, k6, Pankaj Goel, CEO, Opkey, Somya Gupta, Senior QA Engineer/Test Manager, and many more.

Feedback from previous Automation Guild attendees has been overwhelmingly positive. Julia Pottinger, Training and Development Manager, said “Automation Guild was an amazing experience for me. It was a wealth of knowledge being shared. Everyone was supportive. I definitely learned a lot and it showed me a wide range of techniques that can be applied to make testing better.”

Likewise, Michelle Pleas, Principal Test Engineer, shared, “I've been doing testing automation for 21 years, and I really enjoyed the Automation Guild. I really like that I got back into the latest industry trends. The conference was really well organized and there was a wide variety of applicable topics. I'm also really enjoying the Slack community and the ability to communicate with test automation experts from all around the world, year-round. Overall, I found that Automation Guild was really great, and I [now] have a lot of ideas that I can apply to my work.”

Don't miss out on the opportunity to discover the best tips, tools, and strategies from top end-to-end automation experts. Register for the Automation Guild 2023 conference today and join the event to take your automation testing efforts to the next level. With access to leading experts in the field and a focus on actionable advice and techniques, this conference is the perfect opportunity to accelerate your current test automation efforts and ensure that 2023 is a successful year for your business.

About Test Guild:

Test Guild curates cutting-edge software, tools, & services to help testers identify the right ones for their current needs. We are a dedicated independent community 35k strong and a resource of actionable and real-world technical advice from industry experts (blog, video tutorials, podcasts, and online conferences) to help improve your DevOps automation, performance, and security testing efforts.

