Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,367 in the last 365 days.

DMV Opens Pop-Up Licensing Center on Empire State Plaza

DMV news

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 

Wednesday, January 11, 2023  

 

DMV OPENS POP-UP LICENSING CENTER ON EMPIRE STATE PLAZA     

Provides Convenient Option to Public, Workers on Concourse     

Builds on Efforts to Test Innovative Customer Service Options     

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced that it has opened a pop-up location on the Empire State Plaza Concourse where customers can complete all licensing and ID transactions such as applying for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID or renewing a license or Non-Driver ID. Conveniently located next to the visitor center, not far from the checkpoint to enter the Capitol or Legislative Office Building, this provides another opportunity for DMV to go where the customer is, rather than making the customer come to us.

This location will be open to customers Monday through Friday, 8:30AM to 3:30PM. Reservations are recommended but not required.  Reservations can be made on the DMV website.

“We are excited to have this new location open and to provide a more convenient outlet for our customers to conduct DMV transactions,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “This is also another tangible piece of our ongoing transformation effort to provide the best and most efficient service to people coming to us for all kinds of transactions related to their motor vehicles.”  

At this location, customers will be able to get a non-driver ID, upgrade to a REAL ID or Enhanced ID, exchange an out-of-state license, change their address or gender designation on their document, or order a duplicate document.

This location will complement the current DMV Innovation Center location at 6 Empire State Plaza, in Core 3 of the Swan Street Building, which has been open since the middle of 2022 and is a full-service office. The Innovation Center has been designed as a test lab to put new customer service ideas, products and transactions into real world use. It is a part of a larger effort to re-imagine DMV’s customer experience, transform the agency’s processes, policies and procedures and shatter New Yorkers’ perceptions of our agency.

For more information about DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov, or follow the DMV conversation online at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.   

   

###  


You just read:

DMV Opens Pop-Up Licensing Center on Empire State Plaza

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.