FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

DMV OPENS POP-UP LICENSING CENTER ON EMPIRE STATE PLAZA

Provides Convenient Option to Public, Workers on Concourse

Builds on Efforts to Test Innovative Customer Service Options

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced that it has opened a pop-up location on the Empire State Plaza Concourse where customers can complete all licensing and ID transactions such as applying for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID or renewing a license or Non-Driver ID. Conveniently located next to the visitor center, not far from the checkpoint to enter the Capitol or Legislative Office Building, this provides another opportunity for DMV to go where the customer is, rather than making the customer come to us.

This location will be open to customers Monday through Friday, 8:30AM to 3:30PM. Reservations are recommended but not required. Reservations can be made on the DMV website.

“We are excited to have this new location open and to provide a more convenient outlet for our customers to conduct DMV transactions,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “This is also another tangible piece of our ongoing transformation effort to provide the best and most efficient service to people coming to us for all kinds of transactions related to their motor vehicles.”

At this location, customers will be able to get a non-driver ID, upgrade to a REAL ID or Enhanced ID, exchange an out-of-state license, change their address or gender designation on their document, or order a duplicate document.

This location will complement the current DMV Innovation Center location at 6 Empire State Plaza, in Core 3 of the Swan Street Building, which has been open since the middle of 2022 and is a full-service office. The Innovation Center has been designed as a test lab to put new customer service ideas, products and transactions into real world use. It is a part of a larger effort to re-imagine DMV’s customer experience, transform the agency’s processes, policies and procedures and shatter New Yorkers’ perceptions of our agency.

