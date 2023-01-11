Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,367 in the last 365 days.

Governor Wolf Announces $100 Million in Grants to Reduce Community Violence Bringing Wolf Admin Violence Reduction Investments to $355 Million

ACHIEVEability 60th Street Strong Coalition $1,010,014 AMANDLA, Inc Safe-Hub EduSoccer Program $147,595 Anti-Drug & Alcohol Crusaders, Inc Safe Haven OST Program @ Hardy $169,000 Antioch of Calvary Chapel Level Up Capacity Building $300,000 Artwell Collaborative, Inc. Therapeutic Art Programming for Philly Youth $275,000 B.O.O.S.T. Community Development Corporation (BOOST) Safe Streets $10,000 Beyond Literacy Keystone Energy Employment Pipeline (KEEP) program $1,311,266 Beyond the Bars Beyond the Bars’ Ecosystem of Support Model $250,000 Big Picture Philadelphia In- and Out-of-School Time Mentoring Programs $2,181,936 Boys & Girls Club Of Philadelphia, Inc BGCP Expanded Opportunities for at-risk teens $1,970,477 Build Our Lives Together Inc. BOLT School for Grassroots Leadership $50,000 BuildaBridge International Building Bridges of Peace & Hope $40,000 Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia Cambodian Community Violence Intervention $247,070 Caring People Alliance Teens on Target $417,043 Carson Valley Children’s Aid CVCA Philadelphia Violence Prevention Initiative $1,032,143 Center for Families and Relationships Together Through Trauma Program $999,000 Central Division Victim Services Expansion of PATH and CTC $371,663 Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Youth and Family Recovery $1,927,579 Community of Compassion, Inc. Queendom $205,000 Drexel University Community Outreach Team (COT) Expansion $1,202,167 Education -Plus, Inc. SBHC Behavioral Health Project $299,125 Fathership Foundation Fathership Community Anti-Violence Initiative $44,978 Federation of Neighborhood Centers, Inc. Collaborative Community Safety Project $1,250,000 First Person Arts, Inc. Unloaded – A healing course of storytelling $395,124 Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey Girls Inc. Bold Futures $699,335 Harlem Lacrosse and Leadership Corporation Olney Lacrosse and Leadership Development $399,970 HIAS & Council Migration Services Inc. DBA HIAS PA Violence Prevention with Immigrant Youth $2,124,484 Intercultural Family Services, Inc. PEER2YOU $2,121,789 Love Exquisite Arts and Recreation Nonprofit Center Stop the Violence Philly Project $25,000 Lutheran Social Mission Society DBA Lutheran Settlement House STAR – Breaking Cycles of Violence Together $725,832 Mt. Airy USA (D/B/A Mt. Airy CDC) Targeted Block Cleaning to Prevent Gun Violence $818,708 Nicetown Community Development Corporation Teen NiceSpace $900,000 Northwest Victim Services Emerging Community Solutions $135,000 One Art Community Center One Art Multimedia Arts Program $55,000 Oxford Circle Christian Community Development Association Fels Success Center $445,113 People’s Emergency Center Trauma Therapy for North Philly High Schools $375,066 Philadelphia City Treasurer Philadelphia DAO DATA CoLab $1,772,966 Philadelphia Mural Arts Advocates Transforming Spaces, Transforming Lives $1,500,000 Philadelphia Youth Basketball Violence Prevention in a Youth Development Center $889,532 Philadelphia Youth Network, Inc. Expanding Partnerships for Youth Education and Employment $2,000,000 Playworks Education Energized Playworks Community Coach Leadership Program $572,547 Power of Paint Art Academy & Management Paint Greater Than Initiative $86,981 Rock to the Future, Inc. Rock to the Future Music and Mentoring Programs $330,000 Sharing Excess Food Rescue $55,880 Somerset Academy Early Learning Center Operation Peace – Employ, Empower & Improve $584,990 Students Run Philly Style MileUp: Mentorship & Juvenile Justice Reform $545,058 The Lighthouse, Inc. Project ROV (Recreation Over Violence) $1,368,926 The Monkey and The Elephant Employment Training Program (ETP) $161,706 The Urban League of Philadelphia Violence Prevention Strategies $950,000 Tioga United, Inc. Youth Same Day Work and Pay Program $143,497 Unique Dreams, Inc P.U.S.H Through the Wire $85,000 University of Pennsylvania (Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety) The PEACE Project: $1,517,546 University of Pennsylvania (Penn Injury Science Center) Enhanced Safe Passage Program $2,332,070 University of Pennsylvania (Penn Trauma) Penn Trauma Violence Recovery Program $1,914,438 Uplift Center for Grieving Children VIP Training and Data $399,994 Uplift Solutions Inc. Uplift Workforce Solutions Program Enhancement $607,840 Uptown Entertainment & Development Corporation Uptown Youth Got Talent Violence Prevention Program $74,730 Urban Affairs Coalition (Neighborhood United Against Drugs) NUAD Violence Prevention Risk Reduction Intervention $50,000 Urban Affairs Coalition (YOACAP) YOACAP Project BUILD Bridge Program $545,051 We Love Philly Workforce Development & Pre-Apprenticeship Program $56,000 Young Chances Foundation YCF Resource Hub $986,028 Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout (YEAH) Violent Crime Initiative $500,000

You just read:

Governor Wolf Announces $100 Million in Grants to Reduce Community Violence Bringing Wolf Admin Violence Reduction Investments to $355 Million

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.