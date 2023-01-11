Governor Wolf Announces $100 Million in Grants to Reduce Community Violence Bringing Wolf Admin Violence Reduction Investments to $355 Million

|ACHIEVEability
|60th Street Strong Coalition
|$1,010,014
|AMANDLA, Inc
|Safe-Hub EduSoccer Program
|$147,595
|Anti-Drug & Alcohol Crusaders, Inc
|Safe Haven OST Program @ Hardy
|$169,000
|Antioch of Calvary Chapel
|Level Up Capacity Building
|$300,000
|Artwell Collaborative, Inc.
|Therapeutic Art Programming for Philly Youth
|$275,000
|B.O.O.S.T. Community Development Corporation (BOOST)
|Safe Streets
|$10,000
|Beyond Literacy
|Keystone Energy Employment Pipeline (KEEP) program
|$1,311,266
|Beyond the Bars
|Beyond the Bars’ Ecosystem of Support Model
|$250,000
|Big Picture Philadelphia
|In- and Out-of-School Time Mentoring Programs
|$2,181,936
|Boys & Girls Club Of Philadelphia, Inc
|BGCP Expanded Opportunities for at-risk teens
|$1,970,477
|Build Our Lives Together Inc.
|BOLT School for Grassroots Leadership
|$50,000
|BuildaBridge International
|Building Bridges of Peace & Hope
|$40,000
|Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia
|Cambodian Community Violence Intervention
|$247,070
|Caring People Alliance
|Teens on Target
|$417,043
|Carson Valley Children’s Aid
|CVCA Philadelphia Violence Prevention Initiative
|$1,032,143
|Center for Families and Relationships
|Together Through Trauma Program
|$999,000
|Central Division Victim Services
|Expansion of PATH and CTC
|$371,663
|Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
|Youth and Family Recovery
|$1,927,579
|Community of Compassion, Inc.
|Queendom
|$205,000
|Drexel University
|Community Outreach Team (COT) Expansion
|$1,202,167
|Education -Plus, Inc.
|SBHC Behavioral Health Project
|$299,125
|Fathership Foundation
|Fathership Community Anti-Violence Initiative
|$44,978
|Federation of Neighborhood Centers, Inc.
|Collaborative Community Safety Project
|$1,250,000
|First Person Arts, Inc.
|Unloaded – A healing course of storytelling
|$395,124
|Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey
|Girls Inc. Bold Futures
|$699,335
|Harlem Lacrosse and Leadership Corporation
|Olney Lacrosse and Leadership Development
|$399,970
|HIAS & Council Migration Services Inc. DBA HIAS PA
|Violence Prevention with Immigrant Youth
|$2,124,484
|Intercultural Family Services, Inc.
|PEER2YOU
|$2,121,789
|Love Exquisite Arts and Recreation Nonprofit Center
|Stop the Violence Philly Project
|$25,000
|Lutheran Social Mission Society DBA Lutheran Settlement House
|STAR – Breaking Cycles of Violence Together
|$725,832
|Mt. Airy USA (D/B/A Mt. Airy CDC)
|Targeted Block Cleaning to Prevent Gun Violence
|$818,708
|Nicetown Community Development Corporation
|Teen NiceSpace
|$900,000
|Northwest Victim Services
|Emerging Community Solutions
|$135,000
|One Art Community Center
|One Art Multimedia Arts Program
|$55,000
|Oxford Circle Christian Community Development Association
|Fels Success Center
|$445,113
|People’s Emergency Center
|Trauma Therapy for North Philly High Schools
|$375,066
|Philadelphia City Treasurer
|Philadelphia DAO DATA CoLab
|$1,772,966
|Philadelphia Mural Arts Advocates
|Transforming Spaces, Transforming Lives
|$1,500,000
|Philadelphia Youth Basketball
|Violence Prevention in a Youth Development Center
|$889,532
|Philadelphia Youth Network, Inc.
|Expanding Partnerships for Youth Education and Employment
|$2,000,000
|Playworks Education Energized
|Playworks Community Coach Leadership Program
|$572,547
|Power of Paint Art Academy & Management
|Paint Greater Than Initiative
|$86,981
|Rock to the Future, Inc.
|Rock to the Future Music and Mentoring Programs
|$330,000
|Sharing Excess
|Food Rescue
|$55,880
|Somerset Academy Early Learning Center
|Operation Peace – Employ, Empower & Improve
|$584,990
|Students Run Philly Style
|MileUp: Mentorship & Juvenile Justice Reform
|$545,058
|The Lighthouse, Inc.
|Project ROV (Recreation Over Violence)
|$1,368,926
|The Monkey and The Elephant
|Employment Training Program (ETP)
|$161,706
|The Urban League of Philadelphia
|Violence Prevention Strategies
|$950,000
|Tioga United, Inc.
|Youth Same Day Work and Pay Program
|$143,497
|Unique Dreams, Inc
|P.U.S.H Through the Wire
|$85,000
|University of Pennsylvania (Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety)
|The PEACE Project:
|$1,517,546
|University of Pennsylvania (Penn Injury Science Center)
|Enhanced Safe Passage Program
|$2,332,070
|University of Pennsylvania (Penn Trauma)
|Penn Trauma Violence Recovery Program
|$1,914,438
|Uplift Center for Grieving Children
|VIP Training and Data
|$399,994
|Uplift Solutions Inc.
|Uplift Workforce Solutions Program Enhancement
|$607,840
|Uptown Entertainment & Development Corporation
|Uptown Youth Got Talent Violence Prevention Program
|$74,730
|Urban Affairs Coalition (Neighborhood United Against Drugs)
|NUAD Violence Prevention Risk Reduction Intervention
|$50,000
|Urban Affairs Coalition (YOACAP)
|YOACAP Project BUILD Bridge Program
|$545,051
|We Love Philly
|Workforce Development & Pre-Apprenticeship Program
|$56,000
|Young Chances Foundation
|YCF Resource Hub
|$986,028
|Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout (YEAH)
|Violent Crime Initiative
|$500,000