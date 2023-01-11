Canyon Rim Consulting Joins NetSuite Solution Provider Program
A leading system integrator and ERP solution provider launches NetSuite practice to meet the growing demand for cloud ERP
We are excited to partner with NetSuite to expand our portfolio of services and further strengthen Canyon Rim’s manufacturing and supply chain expertise.”AMARILLO, TX, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canyon Rim Consulting, LLC, a technology services consulting firm, today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program. With NetSuite, Canyon Rim will help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP system to gain the visibility and control needed to adapt and thrive.
— Wayne Freeman
“The past few years brought disruptive change, and many organizations are seeking modern,
cloud-based systems that can provide greater flexibility to help during challenging times,” said
Wayne Freeman, foundational architect, Canyon Rim. “We are excited to partner with NetSuite to
expand our portfolio of services and further strengthen Canyon Rim’s manufacturing and supply
chain expertise. NetSuite’s integrated business system will allow our customers to improve
visibility into data across the organization, increase efficiency, and address industry challenges.”
By joining the program, Canyon Rim will leverage its extensive experience to promote,
implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients in the consumer packaging goods and manufacturing
industries. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive
portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, which helps NetSuite partners unlock new
revenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of the suite, including ERP,
HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce. In addition, Canyon Rim is also joining the
NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple
layers of engagement and support as well as access to NetSuite best practices.
“We are pleased to welcome Canyon Rim to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLife
initiative,” said Craig West, vice president of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. “We
look forward to working with the team at Canyon Rim to combine their industry expertise with
our robust suite of technologies to help it create new revenue opportunities and accelerate
growth while achieving mutual success for our customers.”
About NetSuite Solution Provider Program
The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of the
growing demand for cloud ERP to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partners
have access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training across
functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and
success lifecycle. In addition, the robust cloud system delivered by NetSuite, which includes
ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to thrive. As a
NetSuite partner, organizations can spend less time solving technology issues and more time
solving business issues to help their customers adapt and thrive.
About Canyon Rim Consulting
Founded in 2021, Canyon Rim is a leader in ERP system implementation and business
intelligence architecture and design. Services include ERP, CRM implementation and integration
services, business intelligence architecture and design, managed technical services, and more.
The company’s agile team consists of world-class data engineers, developers, supply
chain/inventory experts and business executives, ensuring that we provide clients with strong
business foundations. Canyon Rim is headquartered in Amarillo, Texas.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks
Wayne Freeman
Canyon Rim Consulting
+1 8063827320
wfreeman@canyonrimconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram