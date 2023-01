Canyon Rim Consulting Joins NetSuite Solution Provider Program

Canyon Rim's Experienced Team

AMARILLO, TX, USA, January 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canyon Rim Consulting, LLC, a technology services consulting firm, today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program. With NetSuite, Canyon Rim will help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP system to gain the visibility and control needed to adapt and thrive.“The past few years brought disruptive change, and many organizations are seeking modern,cloud-based systems that can provide greater flexibility to help during challenging times,” saidWayne Freeman, foundational architect, Canyon Rim. “We are excited to partner with NetSuite toexpand our portfolio of services and further strengthen Canyon Rim’s manufacturing and supplychain expertise. NetSuite’s integrated business system will allow our customers to improvevisibility into data across the organization, increase efficiency, and address industry challenges.”By joining the program, Canyon Rim will leverage its extensive experience to promote,implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients in the consumer packaging goods and manufacturingindustries. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensiveportfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, which helps NetSuite partners unlock newrevenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of the suite, including ERP,HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce. In addition, Canyon Rim is also joining theNetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiplelayers of engagement and support as well as access to NetSuite best practices.“We are pleased to welcome Canyon Rim to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLifeinitiative,” said Craig West, vice president of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. “Welook forward to working with the team at Canyon Rim to combine their industry expertise withour robust suite of technologies to help it create new revenue opportunities and accelerategrowth while achieving mutual success for our customers.”About NetSuite Solution Provider ProgramThe NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of thegrowing demand for cloud ERP to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partnershave access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training acrossfunctional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition andsuccess lifecycle. In addition, the robust cloud system delivered by NetSuite, which includesERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to thrive. As aNetSuite partner, organizations can spend less time solving technology issues and more timesolving business issues to help their customers adapt and thrive.About Canyon Rim ConsultingFounded in 2021, Canyon Rim is a leader in ERP system implementation and businessintelligence architecture and design. Services include ERP, CRM implementation and integrationservices, business intelligence architecture and design, managed technical services, and more.The company’s agile team consists of world-class data engineers, developers, supplychain/inventory experts and business executives, ensuring that we provide clients with strongbusiness foundations. Canyon Rim is headquartered in Amarillo, Texas.TrademarksOracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks