Senator Amanda Cappelletti Announces 2023-2024 Committee Assignments

Norristown, PA – January 10, 2023 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) has announced her committee assignments for the 2023-2024 legislative session, which includes her appointment as Minority Chair of the State Government committee.

The Senate State Government committee has oversight of the executive branch, including Office of the Governor, the Department of State and General Services, as well as the Civil Service, Historical and Museum, and State Ethics Commissions. Additionally, the State Government committee is responsible for approving legislation pertaining to campaigns and elections, ethics and transparency in state government, and constitutional amendments.

In addition to Minority Chair of the State Government committee, Senator Cappelletti will be a member of Environmental Resources & Energy, Communications & Technology, Health & Human Services, and Judiciary committees.

“I’m honored to serve as the Democratic Chair of the State Government committee for the 2023-2024 legislative session,” said Senator Cappelletti. “Our elections remain fair and secure, and I remain dedicated to protecting and expanding the right to vote for our Commonwealth. I look forward to fighting for the values of District 17 in Harrisburg this session.”

