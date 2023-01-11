Exploring if Get Dude Deals is a scam

Is Get Dude Deals or GetDudeDeals.com a Scam?

This new website GetDudeDeals.com is a website associated with DudeDeals.com that allows it's users to create a premium profile on a 30 day trial.

Get Dude Deals is not a scam” — Brock R.

KAYSVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- There has been a website, Get Dude Deals surfacing on social media, especially Tik Tok of a website claiming to have access to thousands of outdoor products and gear all on sale.The Question? Is GetDudeDeals.com a scam or is it legit?GetDudeDeals.com is a website giving access to tens of thousands of on-sale items from major retailers and brands in one single location.There then is a button to try it out for $1 for 30 days. After the 30-day trial a premium account kicks in at $14.97 a month.All of this is run through a company called DudeDeals.com So, what is DudeDeals.com?After further investigation DudeDeals.com is an actual discount hub for men that want to shop online for outdoor gear, apparel and footwear along with other things guys would like.It is free to use as an online shopping tool to find deals up to 35% off retail but to access all the on-sale items on the site up to 95% off retail that’s when it says to start a premium account.When clicking on “get premium” on DudeDeals.com it leads to GetDudeDeals.com were somone can to try out DueDeals.com premium for $1 for 30 days.The question is Get Dude Deals a scam?The quick answer is no, Get Dude Deals is not a scam.It is simply a website that DudeDeals.com uses to allow users to try out their premium account for 30 days.

Full GetDudeDeals.com Review