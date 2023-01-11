NC Regional Teachers of the Year Named; Nine Vie for the 2023 State Title

Raleigh, NC

Jan 11, 2023

Nine teachers from across North Carolina have been selected as the state’s regional Teachers of the Year for their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve.

These accomplished educators will now compete for the title of 2023 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year. The winner succeeds the 2022 Teacher of the Year, Leah Carper, an English teacher at Northern Guilford High School in the Guilford County School district.

The 2023 North Carolina Regional Teachers of the Year are:

Northeast: Casey Schulte, Bath Elementary (Beaufort County Schools)

Sandhills: Teena Robinson, Mineral Springs Elementary (Richmond County Schools)

Northwest: Shea Bolick, South Caldwell High (Caldwell County Schools)

Piedmont-Triad: Tiffany Wynn, Thomasville Middle (Thomasville City Schools)

Southeast: Laura Wilson, Roger Bell New Tech Academy (Craven County Schools)

North Central: Kimberly Jones, Chapel Hill High (Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Western: Rachael Ray, Madison High (Madison County Schools)

Southwest: Rachel Frye, East Lincoln High (Lincoln County Schools)

Charter School: Ryan Henderson, Sugar Creek Charter School

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the nine regional Teachers of the Year are all stand-out educators, any one of whom is deserving of being named the state’s Teacher of the Year.

“Students across North Carolina are so fortunate to have such excellent and dedicated teachers like these nine representing each of the state’s regions and charter schools,” Truitt said. “They set expectations high for their students, their schools and themselves. We’re looking forward to learning from them in the coming year.”

The 2023 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year will be announced April 14 during an awards ceremony in Cary. Since 2013, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction has been proud to partner with the Burroughs Wellcome Fund to honor North Carolina teachers. The state has recognized outstanding teachers through its Teacher of the Year program since 1970.

The mission of the North Carolina Teacher of the Year Program is to promote the profession through advocacy and support while recognizing outstanding teaching professionals who are implementing best practices in classrooms across North Carolina.

This year, with support from Equitable, the April 14 ceremony will be livestreamed on the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Stay tuned for additional details and more information.