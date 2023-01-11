Submit Release
SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2022 Year-End Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ((TSX, NYSE:NG) will release its 2022 year-end financial results after market close on January 25, 2023. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place January 26, 2023, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's year-end financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation. 

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

