Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Date for Q4 2022 Earnings Call

Independent Bank Group, Inc. IBTX, the holding company for Independent Financial, will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 8:30 am ET. The related press release will be issued Monday, January 23, 2023, at 5:00pm ET.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://www.webcast-eqs.com/indepbankgroup20230124/en or by calling 1-877-407-1878 and by identifying the meeting number 13735285 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call". The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, https://ir.ifinancial.com. If you are unable to participate in the live event, a recording of the conference call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Financial, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

