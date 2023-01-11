RSLT & TVIQ announce their first CTV media measurement collaboration
RSLT’s ad fatigue forecasting platform that determines a TV ad’s efficacy—without the use of pixels or trackers—is now available to TVIQ’s customers
We help media buyers forecast exactly when a TV ad's creative will become ineffective. With this knowledge, buyers can adjust media investments to ensure an always-optimized campaign.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSLT’s ad fatigue forecasting platform that determines a TV ad’s efficacy—without the use of pixels or trackers—is now available to TVIQ’s customers
— Shira Witelson
TVIQ, LLC, a leading Connected TV (CTV) streaming media consulting firm, and RSLT, LLC, an independent TV attribution and measurement platform for linear and streaming, have kicked off a collaboration that helps both companies' clients, primarily media buying agencies and e-commerce companies, to achieve better ad performance in the CTV space.
Transparency and attribution are essential for CTV media buyers to ensure that their campaigns are effective, efficient, and measured in ways that respect and safeguard their viewers’ privacy. Both TVIQ and RSLT are dedicated to offering affordable measurement solutions that protect viewers’ privacy.
TVIQ is used by media buyers to efficiently and effectively implement data-driven CTV advertising campaigns. TVIQ clients can now select the RSLT platform to track the impact of their TV advertising campaigns and forecast when individual advertisements will cease to generate online engagements and conversions. RSLT’s platform is the only TV attribution solution that can deliver granular insight without the use of pixels or trackers, instead it relies solely on first-party data and machine learning.
"TVIQ works with marketers, agencies, and broadcasters to improve their CTV business campaign performance. We place a strong emphasis on producing quantifiable results, so it is imperative that we use a best-in-class measurement platform that is both really privacy-safe and affordable for advertisers." said Scott Ryan, TVIQ's CEO. "Having RSLT's attribution platform available to our clients means that they can now acquire the transparency they need to enhance their campaign performance and get the campaign results they deserve."
Shira Witelson, RSLT's CEO and founder, echoed those sentiments. "RSLT was created to democratize TV advertising efficiency measurements while protecting consumers' privacy. Our mission is to help media buyers and marketers optimize their advertising strategies at the most granular level possible using only machine learning and first-party data. We help media buyers forecast exactly when a TV ad's creative will become ineffective. With this knowledge, buyers can adjust media investments to ensure an always-optimized campaign. Working with a forward-thinking group like TVIQ that focuses on maximizing the impact of every ad dollar is a perfect fit.”
About TVIQ
TVIQ is a CTV media consultancy founded in 2021. Its mission is to provide services and solutions that help its clients unlock their full potential. With a presence in New York, Milan, Los Angeles, and Tokyo, TVIQ has a global reach and is dedicated to delivering meaningful and measurable CTV growth to its clients. Visit https://tviq.io/
About RSLT
RSLT has created a TV, radio, and podcast attribution solution that provides safe, superior insights into an advertising campaign’s success. RSLT's technology measures online engagement and conversions generated by commercials via machine learning and first-party data. Our solution's exclusive algorithm forecasts ad fatigue at an exceptionally granular level, ensuring that advertising campaigns are always optimized. RSLT is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Visit https://rslt.io/
For more information, contact:
TVIQ: Scott Ryan, CEO - sryan@tviq.io
TVIQ Phone: +1 (347) 813-1951
RSLT: Shira Witelson, CEO - shira.witelson@rslt.io
RSLT Phone: +1 (315) 992-7801
RSLT Team
RSLT
contact@rslt.io