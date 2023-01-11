Reveal Diagnostics Dental Imaging Centers Accredited By RadSite’s MIPPA Accreditation Program (MAP)
Company announces milestone after 11 years of activity providing independent dental imaging services in the San Francisco Bay Area.SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reveal Diagnostics, the leading dental radiology network in California, providing high-resolution 3D / 2D dental imaging and implant surgical guides announced today that it has achieved an important milestone. The company has successfully met all required standards under the MIPPA (Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act) Accreditation Program and received the RadSite Accreditation.
RadSite is a leading accreditation organization promoting quality-based imaging to improve the business, clinical, and quality practices of imaging centers. RadSite evaluates providers on established industry standards and best practices and regularly updates its standards to make sure they are staying ahead of emerging clinical pathways, industry changes, payer expectations, and technology trends.
“Over the past several years, the Reveal Diagnostics network of dental imaging centers has continuously focused on acquiring best in class Cone Beam CT technology, attracting top talent and improving workflows to meet a variety of requirements to help raise our standards through meaningful imaging quality and patient safety protocols.” notes Aimee Knight, founder and Chief Operations Officer. “ We are looking forward to continuing our partnerships with dentists, chiropractors and ENT doctors in the San Francisco Bay area in our common mission for precision diagnostics and patient safety.”
About Reveal Diagnostics (www.revealdiagnostics.com)
Reveal Diagnostics' advanced imaging technology delivers a wide range of dental imaging solutions to help doctors perform precise procedures while lowering patients’ radiation exposure by as much as 75%. The leading independent dental imaging network in San Francisco Bay Area provides 3D / 2D CBCT scans in five locations: San Francisco, Mountain View, Oakland, San Jose and Fremont. To learn more about Reveal Diagnostics please contact us at (415) 837-5990 or info@revealdiagnostics.com
Reveal Diagnostics San Francisco