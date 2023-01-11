Historic Estate, Rust Mansion, to Auction with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, with No Reserve

Rust Mansion | Tacoma, WA Spacious interior with neoclassical features Ample space for entertaining and relaxing Iconic property with columned exterior and original design Historic mansion in the South Sound

In cooperation with Michael Morrison of Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty, Rust Mansion will auction in February via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rust Mansion, 1001 North I Street, will auction next month in cooperation with Michael Morrison of Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $4.8 million, the property is selling without reserve. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 9—14 February via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Built in 1905 by businessman William Ross Rust, 1001 N. I St. is aptly named “White House of the West”. Architect Ambrose Russell created the home from Rust’s inspiration of “Shadow Lawn” in Monmouth County New Jersey. Shadow Lawn was the one-time home of President Woodrow Wilson; originally created by John A. McCall of New York Life Insurance. Rust Mansion spans nearly 11,000 square feet of living space over four floors. The floorplan is timeless and still has appeal some 115 years later. The entry provides direct access to the main living area, or a separate doorway takes you to the stairs to the lower-level ballroom. This ballroom is equipped with a fireplace, billiards room, and stage. The lower level also holds the catering spaces and even a safe room. This safe room has a porthole window out the portico, perhaps for the arrival of a special guest or libation during the depression era. The main floor holds ornate gold gilded intricate details, mahogany panels, even hidden compartments. The current owner has brought the home to as close to its original glory as possible. The main floor delivers a grand space with multiple fireplaces, two offices, access to a veranda, dining room, butlery, and kitchen. Throughout you will see intricate details, curved glass moldings and craftsmanship from a bygone era. The second floor holds a split bedroom plan. Where the owner’s suite is on the left and the other bedrooms and morning room to the right. The owner’s suite is complete with an ensuite bath, two sitting rooms and generous sized sleeping room.

William Rust was an industrialist and pioneering force in the Pacific Northwest. In the late 1800s and turn of the century, he expanded the metal smelters in the area. In the early 1900’s his refining business created the first electrolytic copper refinery on the West coast. His economic boom to the region brought jobs and prosperity to the area. In fact, the town of Ruston was named after him in 1906. His other impacts in the region include the expansion of the Tacoma General Hospital, the now Joint Base Lewis McChord Military base and thriving Point Ruston region. For nearly 107 years, Rust Mansion has held its place in history. This legacy property has been home to the namesake of leading business magnates. The property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.

The natural beauty of the outdoors meets a vibrant urban cultural center in Tacoma. Situated on the banks of Puget Sound, you can enjoy the view of the waterfront. The museum district is filled with art and history, and you’ll always find something unique at one of the local boutiques. Nearby Mt Rainier is the ideal spot for a hike in the summer and snow sports in the winter. Commencement Bay is nearby and aptly named Ruston Way Waterfront provides a paved walking trail, restaurants, and backdrop for Tacoma’s Annual Fireworks celebration. Rust Mansion is also near the University of Puget Sound. This college is revered as one of Washington State’s highly sought-after private schools for higher education.

Rust Mansion spans 12,809 square feet and sits on .60 acres of land. The estate offers seven bedrooms, three full, one three-quarter, and three half bathrooms, and a detached garage with a partially finished basement. Discover multiple fireplaces throughout the property, an upper balcony, two chimneys, and historical design and details. Rust Mansion is thirteen minutes to Tacoma Narrows Airport, one hour to Seattle, and thirty minutes to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The property is available for showings Daily 1 PM-4 PM, by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

