Mendelson Consulting Named Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Partner of the Year

Mendelson Consulting

Awarded for Excellence in Service and Support of Intuit QuickBooks products, Mendelson Consulting earns Partner of the Year award from makers of QuickBooks.

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mendelson Consulting was recently named Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider (QSP) Partner of the Year for fiscal year 2022 at a gathering of Intuit QuickBooks Solution Providers during the annual QuickBooks Connect event in Las Vegas. The award was presented on December 9, 2022, during a meeting of QuickBooks Solution Providers, Intuit representatives and other team members. QuickBooks Solution Provider from around the country heard from Intuit leadership, discussed partner program updates, and top partner awards were presented for FY22 performance.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Mario and the Mendelson Consulting team, who are leaders in this robust channel ecosystem and continue to deliver great customer success” said Gavin Orleow, VP Global Partnerships at Intuit.

Celebrating over 30 years of service to the small and mid-size business community, Mendelson Consulting’s Mario Nowogrodzki was also named as a member of the Intuit QuickBooks U.S. Partner Council advisory board. For more than 30 years, Mendelson Consulting has been an accounting technology firm focused on helping businesses owners and managers plan, select, and implement the solutions needed to support management and growth in a changing landscape.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to make a difference in our industry. As the future of accounting and SaaS solutions evolve and our work becomes focused on value-added and managed services, we will continue to provide solutions and services that help small and mid-size businesses prosper” said Mario Nowogrodzki, principal of Mendelson Consulting.

About Mario Nowogrodzki and Mendelson Consulting:
Mario Nowogrodzki, CPA.CITP, is founder and principal of Mendelson Consulting (https://mendelsonconsulting.com), an accounting technology firm that assists entities with planning, selecting, and implementing business management systems.
Mendelson Consulting is recognized as Top Technologist, Top Integrations ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, Top 100 ProAdvisor and is a charter member, reseller, and solution provider for Intuit QuickBooks. Mendelson Consulting is a Microsoft Cloud Services Provider, delivering Microsoft365, Dynamics365, Azure cloud services and other transformative cloud solutions for businesses. Mr. Nowogrodzki is a Chair of the Florida Institute of CPAs Business Technology Committee; member of the AICPA CITP Credential Committee; a contributing author and speaker for Intuit, the Woodard Group, Accountex, and more. Visit https://MendelsonConsulting.com to learn more.

