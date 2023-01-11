Pulse announces High School Rager Party for Teens in Omaha
Ragers USA launches its High school Teen Dance Party at Throwback Arcade Lounge, Omaha on Friday February 3rd exclusively for high School students.OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATEA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Ragers
Presents
HIGH SCHOOL LAUNCH PARTY
Throwback Arcade Lounge, 1402 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102
Friday 3rd of February 2023
Tickets from $15.00 + booking fee are on sale now.
STRICTLY ZERO ALCOHOL EVENT
The Biggest Teen Dance Party is coming to Omaha!
USA Ragers presents Omaha’s Biggest High School Launch Party at Throwback Arcade Lounge 1402 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102, United States on Friday 3rd of February. Tickets from $15.00 plus booking fee are on sale now from www.official-pulse.com.
USA Ragers has partnered with promoters Pulse Events, youth market leaders in youth nightlife entertainment events who organise, promote and produce the biggest nightlife events in various countries and cities including Adelaide and Perth in Australia and Dublin in the Republic of Ireland exclusively for teenagers in high school. Parties take place in each cities most prestigious nightclub venues and show case a host of special guest DJs. On Friday 3rd of February Pulse and USA Ragers come to Omaha to host their high school Launch Party at Throwback Arcade Lounge providing teenagers of Omaha the ultimate nightlife experience.
Omaha teens, don’t miss out on the biggest high school party of the year. Tickets on sale now
All parties are strictly zero alcohol.
Doors: 5.30PM
Event Finishes: 9.00PM
