LERAQ The Ultimate Due Diligence Tool, Has Launched A Limited 30-Day Free Trial For All Users
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LERAQA , www.leraqa.com is the ultimate financial & investment due diligence automated tool. The SaaS has been launched officially on the 1st of January 2023 and for a limited period only it will allow users to register for a completely free 30-day trial.
LERAQA (www.leraqa.com), a company owned by KP Global Holdings has launched its web platform designed for in-depth, fully automated, financial and investment due diligence. The platform is a hybrid service combining the concepts of SaaS and Consultancy.
“LERAQA delivers comprehensive, in-depth results at lightspeed. Our AI-engine enhanced by our proprietary partner channels and our global network of affiliate professionals simply put is greatly superior in the quality of processes it runs and the accuracy of the results it delivers our users.
We strongly believe our solution and the tech “under the hood” that powers it, is superior to any similar service or platform.
Our focus is on individuals looking for solutions that provide genuine, efficient, and accurate due diligence on financial and investment opportunities. Everything from a business venture, starting a relationship with a brokerage house you never hired or worked with before, investing into a private equity deal or real estate venture with new partners – anything and everything within the financial and investment sphere you can now audit, verify and obtain a clear answer on its feasibility. Our AI augmented by our worldwide network of associates – from lawyers to art dealers, realtors, VCs, financial and legal advisors – provides a comprehensive analysis, meant to help you decide to move ahead or pass on whatever is proposed to you.
LERAQA is a revolutionary product, made for mass use, and we understand that being a new product, and promising to make the world of investing a safer place; … people need to test it first before they commit to any type of plan; so, that is why we have opened the access to everybody to get a Free 30 day trial. We know that 99% of the people that will signup will continue with us once they see the colossal benefits the platform brings to them.” – Jude Dettwiler, Co-CEO LERAQA.
LERAQA is designed and created to make the world a safer place to do business and invest.
LERAQA is a brand of KP Global Holdings C.V.
Franco Hagelin, VP of Communications
