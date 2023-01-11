FWC conducting boating access technical assistance sessions for interested boating access grant program applicants

The Boating and Waterways Section within the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement works to improve boating access by identifying potential sites for new boating access facilities; identifying facilities in need of renovation or expansion; constructing and renovating boating access facilities on state-owned lands; and administering grants programs for boating access and boating-related activities.

The FWC will host four online technical assistance sessions for potential applicants interested in the Florida Boating Improvement Program and the Boating Infrastructure Grant Program this month.

FBIP provides funding through competitive grants for boating access projects and other boating-related activities benefitting motorized vessels in Florida. Applicants already familiar with the program should still attend a technical assistance session to learn about recent guideline changes. Eligible program participants include county governments, municipalities and other governmental entities of the state of Florida.

BIGP provides funding through competitive grants for tie-up facilities for transient recreational boats 26-feet or longer. The program is funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Eligible participants include local governments, Native American tribes, Port Districts, nonprofit organizations, private organizations, state agencies and some special purpose districts, if legally authorized to acquire and develop public outdoor recreation facilities.

Interested parties can visit the Boating Grants Programs website to register for one of the following sessions:

January 17, 10-11 a.m., EST

January 19, 10-11 a.m., EST

January 23, 10-11 a.m., EST

January 25, 10-11 a.m., EST

For more information, call the Boating and Waterways Section at 850-488-5600 or email FBIP@MyFWC.com or BIGP@MyFWC.com.