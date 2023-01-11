Illinois Black Advocacy Initiative Releases Collaborative Anthology Towards a Black Agenda for the State
Illinois Black Advocacy Initiative (IBAI) releases an anthology focused on the well-being and livelihood of Illinois’ Black residents.
I hope this report serves as a springboard to deeper and more focused advocacy and support for Black communities.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois Black Advocacy Initiative (IBAI) released Pathways to Liberation: Illinoisans Share Policies to Inform a Black Agenda, an anthology focused on the well-being and livelihood of Illinois’ Black residents. The anthology features five campaigns covering issues such as public education, cannabis equity, reparations for descendants of African slaves, gun violence, and the foster care system. Pathways to Liberation serves as a roadmap for community members, policymakers, and thought leaders and seeks to inspire elected officials to advance legislation that represents the interests of Black people.
— Patrice James, Executive Director for IBAI
The Illinois Black Advocacy Initiative (IBAI) was founded in 2021 in response to the urgent need to create and advance a statewide Black advocacy agenda in Illinois. This need sprung from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Black lives, as well as the ongoing police terror Black communities have experienced for decades, highlighted by the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Chicagoan Laquan McDonald, and unfortunately, many others. “I hope this report serves as a springboard to deeper and more focused advocacy and support for Black communities,” said Patrice James who serves as the Executive Director of IBAI.
Campaigns were chosen by consensus and spotlight the work of grassroots organizations throughout the state of Illinois such as First Followers, Kids First Chicago, Parents Overcoming Welfare-system Regulation(s), Chicago Urban League, and BlackRoots Alliance. Each campaign is an action-oriented and policy-focused approach to addressing issues that have long been discussed among Black community members. You can find Pathways to Liberation here on IBAI’s website.
