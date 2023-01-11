Cambridge Biotherapies Now Offering Psychedelic Therapy at Both Locations

AMHERST, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge Biotherapies, the Boston area's leading mental health treatment center, announced the roll-out of innovative ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) options at both of their locations, branded as the “KAPstone Psychedelic Therapy Program”.

With locations in Cambridge and Amherst, Cambridge Biotherapies has been pioneering evidence-based and innovative treatments such as ketamine infusion therapy. Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) is widely considered the most powerful and potentially transformative way to use ketamine in the treatment of depression and anxiety. KAP is a form of talk therapy that integrates the powerful and transformative effects of ketamine infusion to allow for greater psychological healing and neural growth.

At Cambridge Biotherapies, KAP sessions are split into three phases: Getting Started, Ketamine Infusions and Integration, and Follow-Up. Getting Started preparatory sessions work through the patient’s life history and help them understand their symptoms and intentions.

During the infusion + integration sessions, Cambridge Biotherapies’ experts work with the patient to administer the ketamine infusion, and afterwards, interpret the content of the experience by identifying insights or analyzing thoughts that arose during the experience. This process of understanding leads to meaningful, long-term changes. In the follow-up scheduled about a month after the final infusion, overall outcome is evaluated as a part of a discussion about possible next steps.

Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy can be a transformative experience. It does not need to replace any current therapy or treatment. KAP often works best as an adjunctive treatment to ongoing psychotherapy. Nevertheless, some patients benefit from a course of KAP even though they are not currently engaged in another psychotherapy or treatment plan.

In addition to providing this new treatment option, Cambridge Biotherapies is paving new ground in the use of psychedelic therapy. New research into these treatments will soon open up vital and much-needed options for those struggling with mood disorders and mental health conditions.

About Cambridge Biotherapies

Cambridge Biotherapies is a treatment-to-wellness center. We use three powerful, leading-edge mental health treatments: ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, ketamine infusion, and accelerated (or SAINT) TMS, as well as medication management to address many mental health conditions. Our services begin with a full evaluation to determine the best way to treat each patient. This may involve single or multiple treatments for an integrated approach to wellness. Our job is not done until our patients recover.

Hospitals often feel cold and impersonal, but Cambridge Biotherapies fuses the latest technology and research with a warm, comfortable environment. Our treatments are conducted by one clinician with one patient at a time, giving our patients privacy and an opportunity to engage in a safe and supportive relationship.

Dr. Daniel Brenner, Medical Director: Dr. Brenner attended Harvard University and Tufts Medical School. He completed his residency in Psychiatry at Cambridge Hospital, Harvard Medical School, where he served as Chief Resident. He then served as an Attending Psychiatrist and Fellow in the Program for Psychotherapy. He was a Clinical Instructor in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School from 2000-2010 and is a Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute graduate. He was board certified in Psychiatry and Neurology and has been in private practice for over 20 years.