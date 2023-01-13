ShedHub.com Integrates with RTO National

ShedHub Logo RTO National Logo

New partnership offers more payment options for online shed purchases.

This partnership allows us to reach a wider audience and provide even more value to our customers.” — Jeffrey Huxmann

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShedHub.com, the leading marketplace for sheds, is excited to announce its integration with RTO National, the industry leading provider of Lease Purchase and Finance options.

Through this partnership, customers can now find inventory for sale using RTO National’s network of dealers throughout the country. This integration also allows ShedHub users to use RTO National's checkout process to purchase buildings.

This means that customers can get the shed they need without having to pay the full upfront cost. Additionally, ShedHub will now update inventory from the RTO National dashboard in real time, making it simpler for buyers to browse the shed options they want to purchase.

“We're thrilled to be working with RTO National to offer our customers more payment options," said ShedHub CEO, Jeff Huxmann. "This partnership allows us to reach a wider audience and provide even more value to our customers.”

The integration with RTO National is now live on the ShedHub website, making it easy for customers to select the payment options that fits their needs at checkout.

About ShedHub.com: ShedHub is the leading online destination for shed buyers and shed dealers. With a wide range of shed styles, sizes, and customization options, ShedHub makes it easy for customers to find the perfect shed for their needs.

About RTO National: RTO National is the industry leading provider of Lease Purchase and Finance options in the industry offering payment solutions for a wide range of products including sheds, steel structures, poly furniture, HVAC systems and tankless water heaters. RTO National makes it easy for customers to get the product they want, at a payment that's right for their budget.