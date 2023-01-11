Boutique Fitness Solutions Announces Partnership with IHRSA and IDEA Health & Fitness Association
Boutique Fitness Solutions (BFS) will be partnering with IHRSA and IDEA Health & Fitness Association to produce business education sessions at their conventionsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique Fitness Solutions (BFS), the premier peer network and business education provider for boutique fitness owners and executives, announced today that it will be partnering with both IHRSA and IDEA Health & Fitness Association to produce day-long business education sessions at their respective 2023 conventions.
BFS @ IHRSA will be held as part of IHRSA 2023 from March 20-23rd in San Diego, CA and IDEA Club & Studio Summit in partnership with BFS at the IDEA World Convention in Los Angeles from July 12-16th. Both events will feature a General Session for boutique fitness businesses at every stage of development and a BFS CEO Summit, an invitation-only intimate program for businesses that are ready to scale exponentially. The expected total attendance for both conventions is 10K+.
BFS will finish the year by hosting its flagship event, The Summit by BFS, in NYC on October 5-6. In attendance will be four hundred (400) studio owners, executives, industry leaders, investors, vendors, suppliers and members of the media.
Walla, a modern, all-in-one boutique studio management platform, will be the Titanium Partner for each of BFS’ events in 2023.
“We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with the two most prestigious fitness conventions in the U.S. that have established the gold standard for providing business education to fitness providers,” said Julian A. Barnes, BFS’ Co-Founder and CEO. “Our sessions will focus exclusively on the unique challenges associated with operating boutique fitness businesses and they will be a great compliment to IHRSA’s and IDEA’s world-class curriculum. It’s a Win-Win for everyone.”
To support BFS’ expanded event schedule in 2023, BFS has added two (2) industry veterans to its team who, collectively, will oversee each of the aforementioned Summits: Katie Philipp, General Manager, BFS Academy and Sarah Welch, BFS Events. BFS has also hired a new VP of Business Development, Mia Bjorkroos, who will lead BFS’ initiative to grow its membership in its Mastermind Network both in North America and throughout Europe and Asia.
About BFS
Boutique Fitness Solutions (BFS) is the premier membership-based peer network and business education provider for boutique fitness businesses. Its mission is to educate, connect and empower boutique fitness businesses to help them launch, manage and scale their businesses. Visit www.boutiquefitnesssolutions.com to learn more.
About IHRSA
Founded in 1981, IHRSA, the Global Health & Fitness Association, is a nonprofit trade association representing the global fitness industry of over 200,000 health and fitness facilities and their suppliers. Its mission is to grow, promote, and protect the health and fitness industry, while providing its members with benefits and resources. IHRSA maintains a leadership role in advancing global physical activity levels to improve overall health and fight the battle against obesity and chronic lifestyle diseases.
About IDEA Health & Fitness Association
IDEA Health & Fitness Association has served as the world’s leading organization of fitness and wellness professionals for 40 years. It delivers world-class continuing education to fitness professionals, business owners and allied health professionals, and powers fit pros through exceptional conferences and an extensive content library. IDEA Inspires the World to Fitness® with the passion and dedication of members worldwide.
About Walla
Walla is a modern, all-in-one boutique studio management platform built to transform FitTech through innovative, industry-first features and functionality. With an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly design, Walla’s intuitive interface empowers studio owners and staff to save time, simplify everyday operations, engage more clients—and capture more revenue.
Contact:
Mia Bjorkroos
VP, Business Development
mia@boutiquefitnesssolutions.com
818 631-4213
Mia Bjorkroos
Boutique Fitness Solutions
+1 818-631-4213
mia@boutiquefitnesssolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn