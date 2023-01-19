Center Valley Dental Accepting New Patients for General & Cosmetic Dentistry

Center Valley Dental offers general and cosmetic dentistry

Center Valley residents looking for cleanings, fillings, or dental implants can find care at Center Valley Dental.

We strive to make care comfortable, accessible, and affordable.” — Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General and cosmetic dentistry in Center Valley are available from Center Valley Dental. Regular dental care is crucial to one’s oral health and overall general health. Center Valley Dental is a one-stop dental care office, providing all of the care adult and adolescent patients need under one roof.

“The best way to prevent cavities and gum disease is to brush twice a day and floss at least once a day,” says Dr. Matthew Lang of Center Valley Dental. “And keep up with your regular dental visits. We strive to make care comfortable, accessible, and affordable so that patients want to come to the dentist.”

Center Valley Dental offers sedation dental services for those who may have a tough time sitting in the hygienist's room. Patients will be put under local anesthesia and won’t have to experience any sort of anxiety during their visit.

In addition to general and family dentistry, Center Valley Dental also offers cosmetic dentistry, like crowns, veneers, and dental implants. Single-visit crowns in Center Valley are created using CEREC technology. Digital impressions are taken, then the crown is made in-house so Dr. Lang and his team have complete control over the crown’s shape, size, and feel.

