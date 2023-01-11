Submit Release
Visit VT Fish &Wildlife at the Yankee Show, Jan. 20-22

The annual Yankee Sportsman’s Classic show will be held January 20, 21 and 22 at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is inviting you to visit their exhibits and attend their seminars at the show.

“We are looking forward to talking with as many people as possible at the show,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick.  “It’s a great opportunity for us to share the latest information about fish and wildlife, and it gives people a chance to talk with us about fish and wildlife issues.  Our wardens, biologists and other staff will be at our exhibit.”

The 2023 hunting, fishing and trapping lawbooks will be available at Fish and Wildlife’s exhibit booth.  Hunters, anglers, and trappers will also be able to buy their 2023 licenses.

Show hours are Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.  Learn more about the show at:  http://yankeeclassic.net.

