"BRIDGING THE GAP“ at the Rathausgalerie Steyr (Austria)
The 6th KOvid21 art group exhibition at the Rathausgalerie Steyr „Bridging the Gap“ with Question: Can art connect divisions, gaps and fractures in society?STEYR, UPPERAUSTRIA, AUSTRIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rathausgalerie Steyr "Bridging the Gap".
A topic that touches the "Zeitgeist" highly topical and is now reflected in art. Sadly in Europe as worldwide, through wars an Sunday evenings in Steyr.
Vaccination opponents and vaccination supporters, government supporters and government opponents are among the artists. An exhibition that shows the possibility of a peacefull and creative coexistence. Exemplary, if one is positively humanly willing.
For the first time, A5 texts are shown next to the works as an extended information level. A deeper access to the art and ist creators is thus possible.
The artists’ spectrum spans from Bavaria via Vorarlberg to Vienna as well as England, Holland and Iran. Six jury members decided on the submissions: Mag. Katrin Auer, Mag. Angelika Doppelbauer, Mag. Marlene Elvira Steinz, Walter Ebenhofer, Dr Dr Leopold Kogler, Johannes Angerbauer Goldhoff.
The art historian and curator Mag. Marlene Elvira Steinz discussed all 32 works at the opening. For the city of Steyr, the cultural officer Mag. Katrin Auer welcomed the guests. The opening speech can be seen on the project homepage.
Artists are: SUN Silvia, LUPE Petra, RADER Petra, Kunze&Vass, EGGER Martin, PEIL Sebastian, FRÖSCHL Erich, TALIRZ AnneBé, VAZIRI Azadeh, MOSER Markus, KRESSER Stefan, KELLNER Renée, STEINER Monika, MORAN Renate, RAML Johannes, FASCHING Erich, ERBEN Katharina, KORNEK Karoline, HEBRANK Helmut, KRAUSZ Georgina, KREINECKER Evelyn, EDLER Andrea-Rose, ÖHLINGER Christian, GOLDGRUBER Anna, EICHENAUER Claudia, WASSERMANN Martin, MITTENDORFER Martin, BREITENFELLNER Monika, MARITSCH-RAGER Silvia, KERSTINGER Klaus Ludwig, SCHÜTZE-HAIDER Rosemarie, KARACSONYI-BRENNER Dora
Austria, 4400 Steyr, City Hall, Stadtplatz 27, 1st and 2nd floor
Mon. Tues. Thurs. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wed. Fri. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Duration: until February 15, 2023.
(A non profit / no budget project. Friends welcome!)
Information and contact at project homepage: www.kovid21.art
Responsible for the Rathausgalerie Steyr: Johannes Angerbauer mag. art.
Johannes Angerbauer
Rathausgalerie Steyr
