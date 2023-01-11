Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,258 in the last 365 days.

Vermont’s Preliminary Report on 2022 Deer Seasons

The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2022 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer.   Those deer will provide approximately 3.5 million servings of local, nutritious venison.

The buck harvest will be close to 9,600, which will be up from 2021 (9,133) and near the previous 3-year average of 9,482.  The final antlerless deer harvest will be around 7,800, also similar to the previous 3-year average (7,651).  The archery season harvest, which accounts for much of the total antlerless deer harvest, will be the second highest on record, behind only the 2020 season. 

“Hunting conditions were generally good in 2022,” said Nick Fortin, the department’s deer project leader.  “Limited fall foods caused deer to move more and spend more time feeding in fields, which made it easier for hunters to locate them.  Snow during much of the regular season in November also helped hunters locate and see deer.”

The primary goal of Vermont’s deer management strategy is to keep the deer herd stable, healthy and in balance with available habitat.  “Maintaining an appropriate number of deer on the landscape ensures deer and the habitats that support them remain in good condition and productive,” said Fortin.

The 2022 White-tailed Deer Harvest Report with final numbers will be on Fish and Wildlife’s website in early March.  Beginning in late March, the department will be holding informational hearings to share biological information and to listen to any information people wish to share.

You just read:

Vermont’s Preliminary Report on 2022 Deer Seasons

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.