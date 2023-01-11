Secretary of State Announces Winners of the 2022 Civics Essay Contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett is proud to announce the 12 Tennessee students who placed in the 2022 Civics Essay Contest.

“I am proud of the students who won and every one of the 3,841 students from across the Volunteer State who participated in this year’s essay contest,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Through their participation, these students learned why their vote matters and are more prepared to participate successfully in our electoral process as adults.”

2022 Civics Essay Contest Winners:

PreK-2nd Grade

First: William (Liam) Douthit, Crockett Elementary School, Crockett County

Second: Kelvin Stephens, Priest Lake Christian Academy, Davidson County

Third: Logan Jessee, Luttrell Elementary School, Union County

3-5th Grade

First: Lisa Tateuchi, Trinity Elementary School, Williamson County

Second: Charlotte Hunt, Philadelphia Elementary School, Loudon County

Third: Elina Williamson, Chestnut Ridge Academy, Giles County

6-8th Grade

First: Allie O’Neil, Liberty Bell Middle Schools, Washington County

Second: Ela Bradshaw, Indian Trail Middle School, Washington County

Third: Delia Sigler, Tipton-Rosemark Academy, Shelby County

9-12th Grade

First: Bridget Cherry, Clay County High School, Clay County

Second: Naomi Todd, Home Life Academy of Wilson County, Wilson County

Third: Danny Ray, South Haven Christian School, Robertson County

Each of this year’s Civics Essay Contest winners receives a TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship and a trip to the State Capitol. First-place winners receive a $500 scholarship, with second and third-place winners receiving $250 and $100, respectively.

The 2022 Civics Essay Contest was open to all Tennessee students in public, charter, private school or home school associations in grades PreK to 12. Schools chose up to two essays from each grade level to submit for the contest.

The Secretary of State’s office launched the Civics Essay Contest in 2016. This year’s theme was Why Your Vote Matters. Previous essay themes included voting, citizenship, leadership and civic duty.

The Secretary of State’s Civics Essay Contest, Anne Dallas Dudley Award, College Voter Registration Competition and Student Mock Election are part of their longstanding civics engagement efforts to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. The Secretary of State also offers lesson plans to help teachers to incorporate civic engagement and citizenship into their curriculum. The free lesson plans were created by Tennessee teachers and are based on the Tennessee Blue Book.

For more information about the Civics Essay Contest and the Secretary of State’s other civic engagement education efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.