Boyd Street Ventures Invests in Biomanufacturing Pioneer Wheeler Bio

VC firm's latest portfolio company aims to revolutionize the speed of drug development

We are very intrigued by Wheeler Bio's innovative approach to addressing the critical need for much faster delivery of safe, breakthrough drugs to the patients who so dearly need them.”
— James Spann, Founder & Managing Partner, Boyd Street Ventures.

NORMAN, OK, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boyd Street Ventures has announced that Oklahoma City-based Wheeler Bio is the latest portfolio company in its Fund 1.

Wheeler Bio is a biomanufacturing pioneer founded by a team of industry experts and strategic investors who believe a different CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) model is needed to help innovators progress faster with new therapeutic candidates. Their novel hub-and-spoke concept, centered in Oklahoma City, was created to revolutionize the speed of drug development.

A centerpiece of Wheeler's offerings is Portable CMC™, a machine learning built platform for early clinical phase mAbs coupled with a disruptive service offering which accelerate time to first-in-human studies (clinical phase 1). With Portable CMC™, Wheeler Bio simplifies the connection between early drug discovery and clinical manufacturing.

"Speeding the safe delivery of breakthrough drugs to the patients who so dearly need them is of crucial importance to America's health and happiness," said James H. Spann Jr., Founder & Managing Partner of Boyd Street Ventures. "We are very intrigued with the Wheeler Bio team's innovative approach to addressing this critical need."

“We are thrilled to have the support of BSV, which validates our observation that local ‘smart money’ is rapidly catalyzing the emerging bioeconomy in the Modern Frontier™ of Oklahoma City,” said Jesse McCool, Co-Founder and CEO at Wheeler Bio. “Wheeler Bio is the most highly differentiated CDMO business that has hit the industry in recent years, and we have appreciated the support of local ecosystem stakeholders like BSV.”

More information about Wheeler Bio is available at https://www.wheelerbio.com/

About Boyd Street Ventures

Boyd Street Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm connecting institutional and other investors to high-growth investment opportunities developed within the ecosystem of University of Oklahoma, recipient of the Carnegie Classification’s highest rating for research activity, and by OU alums and other entrepreneurial Oklahomans. BSV places Pre-Seed, Angel, Seed and Series A/B investments in the Aerospace & Defense Technology, Energy Tech, FinTech, Life Sciences, and Weather Technology sectors. The firm focuses on under-the-radar startups that are less likely to have their prices overbid and overpriced than are startups from East and West Coast universities. This strategy, coupled with its unusually active involvement in providing strategic and operational counsel to these startups through its BSV Venture Studio, enables Boyd Street Ventures to target above-average returns for its investors. For more information, please visit https://www.boydstreetventures.com/.

