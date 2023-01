Senate Bill 1 Printer's Number 26

PENNSYLVANIA, January 10 - PRIOR PASSAGE – J.R. 2022-1 J.R. 2021-2, J.R. 2022-1

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 14, 22

PRINTER'S NO. 26

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, K. WARD, PITTMAN, AUMENT,

PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, BAKER, ARGALL, BROOKS,

BROWN, COLEMAN, DiSANTO, DUSH, FARRY, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON,

LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, REGAN, ROBINSON, ROTHMAN,

STEFANO, VOGEL AND YAW, JANUARY 6, 2023

SENATOR PITTMAN, RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS

AMENDED, JANUARY 10, 2023

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing separate and distinct amendments to the Constitution

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, further providing for

COURTS TO BE OPEN AND SUITS AGAINST THE COMMONWEALTH, FOR

action on concurrent orders and resolutions and for

qualifications of electors.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following separate and distinct amendments to

the Constitution of Pennsylvania are proposed in accordance with

Article XI:

(1) THAT SECTION 11 OF ARTICLE I BE AMENDED TO READ:

§ 11. COURTS TO BE OPEN; SUITS AGAINST THE COMMONWEALTH.

(A) ALL COURTS SHALL BE OPEN; AND EVERY MAN FOR AN INJURY

DONE HIM IN HIS LANDS, GOODS, PERSON OR REPUTATION SHALL HAVE

REMEDY BY DUE COURSE OF LAW, AND RIGHT AND JUSTICE ADMINISTERED

WITHOUT SALE, DENIAL OR DELAY. SUITS MAY BE BROUGHT AGAINST THE

COMMONWEALTH IN SUCH MANNER, IN SUCH COURTS AND IN SUCH CASES AS

