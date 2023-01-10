UZBEKISTAN, January 10 - On January 10, Singapore hosted a roundtable discussion on “Uzbekistan and Singapore: prospects for the mutually beneficial partnership”

The event was organized by the International Institute for Central Asia and the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) of Nanyang Technological University, in Singapore.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore, experts from the leading analytical and research structures of this country.

In his opening speech, the Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Singapore K. Shakirov highly appreciated the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and Singapore.

Director of the Center for Economic Research and Reform Obid Khakimov noted the consistent strengthening and expansion of collaboration between the two countries.

Deputy Director of the International Institute for Central Asia Batir Tursunov emphasized that Singapore and Uzbekistan have a huge untapped potential for building partnerships in almost all areas.

The participants were informed about the Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan, the priorities and achievements of the regional policy of the state, the promotion of the initiatives of the Leader of the country on the connectivity of Central and South Asia.

Representatives of Singapore’s expert circles highly assessed the state and prospects of bilateral relations.

The RSIS leadership noted that Singapore fully supports large-scale reforms in Uzbekistan aimed at increasing the openness and transparency of the economy.

It was emphasized that thanks to the new course of Uzbekistan, carried out under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, favorable conditions have been created for building up relations between Uzbekistan and Singapore.

Confidence was expressed that regular meetings and negotiations at various levels, as well as between ministries and agencies, will comprehensively deepen and enhance relations between the two countries, promote cooperation between Central Asian countries and the states of Southeast Asia.

The participants of the event analyzed in detail the state and prospects for cooperation between Uzbekistan and Singapore, defined priority areas that require development and consistent build-up, made proposals that would further strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations, including between the countries of Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

Source: UzA