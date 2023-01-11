iComplai launches Pesticide Risk Prediction Engine

Pesticide application iComplai Founders

The machine learning powered Pesticide Risk Prediction Engine helps food manufacturers detect emerging pesticides in their sourced ingredients.

GREATER MUNICH AREA, BAVARIA, GERMANY, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iComplai today announced the launch of its Pesticide Risk Prediction Engine, a new tool that helps businesses predict and mitigate the risks associated with pesticides.

The Pesticide Risk Prediction Engine is an innovative software solution that uses data analytics and machine learning algorithms to help businesses make informed decisions about the detection of pesticides in raw materials. It provides real-time risk assessments for ingredients like fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices where pesticides may be extensively used.

"Pesticides are an important tool for controlling pests, but they can also pose risks to human health and the environment if not used responsibly" said Asli Solmaz-Kaiser, CEO and Co-Founder of iComplai. "Our goal is to help businesses make informed decisions about how to detect pesticides and reduce the overall risk of negative impacts in consumer health".

iComplai Pesticide Risk Prediction Engine is easy to use and integrates seamlessly with existing quality assurance practices. Users have the option to upload their test protocols and receive an early warning when any pesticide is predicted that is not covered in their test protocols. The prediction is constantly updated with the latest research and regulatory information, ensuring that businesses have access to the most accurate and up-to-date risk assessment data.

As a start-up, iComplai brings innovative solutions in the field of food safety risk management to help businesses protect their employees and customers. Pesticide Risk Prediction Engine is the latest addition to their product line, which includes a range of software tools and services to support businesses in the food and feed manufacturing industry.

We are excited to offer this solution to businesses looking to improve their pesticide risk management practices," said Janosch Peters, CTO and co-founder

of iComplai. "Powered by billions of data points iComplai hosts, we believe this will be an invaluable tool for businesses looking to reduce the risks associated with pesticide use and protect their employees, customers, and the environment."

About iComplai: iComplai is an AI-powered platform for early identification and surveillance of raw material risks in the food supply chain. The platform processes public and private data and informs users on potential risks regarding their raw materials and suppliers, helping them realize significant time and cost benefits as well as avoid recalls.