Medspresso legpop winner winner, chicken dinner

Institute of Biomedical Research (OTCBB:MRES)

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

A trope as old as time; whether to draw attention to your shapely legs or display affection and celebration, the act of the seductively awkward L-shaped stretch has come far since dating back to the iconic Times Square kiss photo from the end of World War lI, where a surprised woman somehow manages to slightly lift her leg in the middle of kissing a just-back-from-the-war soldier. Today, the leg pop has been cemented into the collective public hive mind as a bona fide display of celebration, and if popular culture has taught us anything, if one feels a certain way about a moment, then a foot pop is an inevitable mark of festivity.

Inspired by our very own role model Jeff Robinson we invited our fellow citizens to join us for our Medspresso #legpopchallenge and take a photo in the most creative and unique location in your city doing our leg pop and stand a chance to win an amazing Medspresso™ hamper. Perfect for our coffee lovers, it’s filled with a Torro coffee machine, M2Bio Sciences branded cap, Tanzanian Peaberry pods, and Ethiopian & Kenyan pods all to the value of R2500.

It gets better yet, we have included a high tea at Off the Gluten Path and an Edge Unisex Hair Treatment voucher valued at R700 up for grabs too.

Today, we are excited to officially announce the lucky winner Milan van Koert, with her amazing leg pop entry, having braved her knee bend despite leg injury and all.

A big thanks again to all participants and everyone who helped make our #legpopchallenge possible.

A special thanks to our partners Off The Gluten Path and Edge Unisex for their prize contributions and a very big congratulations to Milan van Koert for her great leg pop pose.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

