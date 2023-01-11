Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,932 in the last 365 days.

Venture capital investments in Saudi Arabia up 72% during 2022, to a record-high close to $1 billion

Dr Nabeel

Dr Nabeel Koshak

Logo of SVC

SVC Co

The Kingdom’s achievement of unprecedented growth in VC investments is a result of many governmental initiatives launched to stimulate the VC and startups ecosystem within Saudi Vision 2030 programs”
— Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO and Board Member at SVC
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “2022 Saudi Arabia Venture Capital Report” revealed that the funding deployed into Saudi Arabian startups grew by 72% to a record-high of $987M (SAR 3.701 billion) in 2022 versus 2021.

Although 2021 was a record year for venture funding in the Kingdom, 2022 witnessed unprecedented VC deployment, setting a new record in the amount of VC funding, according to the report published by the venture data platform, MAGNiTT, and sponsored by the Saudi Venture Capital (SVC).

Saudi Arabia achieved the highest growth of VC funding among top MENA countries, amounting to 72%. The kingdom maintained its position as the second-most funded market in MENA in 2022, accounting for 31% of the total capital deployed in MENA, increasing from 21% in 2021.

A record-high of 104 investors participated in deals closed by Saudi startups in 2022, up 30% versus 2021. The country also recorded double the number of exits in 2022 compared to 2021, with 10 exits.

Commenting on the report, Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO and Board Member at SVC, said “the Kingdom’s achievement of unprecedented growth in VC investments comes as a result of the many governmental initiatives launched to stimulate the VC and startups ecosystem within the Saudi Vision 2030 programs, in addition to the emergence of active investors from the private sector as well as innovative entrepreneurs.

He further added, “We at SVC are committed to continuing stimulating private investors to provide support in turn for startups and SMEs to be capable of fast and high growth, which leads to diversifying the national economy and achieving the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030”.

Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) is a government investment company ($1.5 billion AUM) established in 2018 for the primary goal of stimulating and sustaining financing for startups and SMEs from pre-seed to pre-IPO through the investment in VC and PE funds. Since inception, SVC has backed 31 funds that invested in 525 startups and SMEs.

SVC
Saudi Venture Company
email us here

You just read:

Venture capital investments in Saudi Arabia up 72% during 2022, to a record-high close to $1 billion

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.