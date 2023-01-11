One of the Best Neighborhoods in Doha, Qatar for a Family to Live in

Doha,Qatar FGREALTY Qatar Real Estate

DOHA, QATAR, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qatar is a booming economy and offers a higher standard of living that attracts many expats. Such is the popularity of the oil-rich nation that over 98% of the population in Qatar are foreign nationals. If you are planning to move to Qatar with your family, you must be looking for the best areas and neighborhoods to live.

Doha, the capital city, is home to over 90% of the population. It is a great city to live in with your family, and apartments for rent in Doha are also available at affordable prices. At FGREALTY, we offer reliable services to find property in Qatar for people who need to be aware of the market.

This post highlights the best neighborhoods in Doha to settle in with your family.

Best neighborhoods for families to find apartments for rent in Qatar

Settling with your family in Doha is a different experience compared to living alone. You have to consider nearby schools, overall cost, and availability of amenities like shopping Centres, hospitals, and tourist spots.

Doha is the capital city that offers everything your family requires. It has excellent schools, easy accessibility to healthcare, and plenty of facilities and activities to keep your children busy. Here are the locations to find the best apartments for rent in Doha.

Al Waab

Al Waab is one of the most preferred neighborhoods in Doha for families. It is centrally located in the city and has several schools and nurseries. Also, Qatar is building a new Al Waab city to accommodate more expats and offers modern facilities, shops, restaurants, and parks. There are plenty of options available for families to consider in Al Waab. Especially if you are interested in luxurious properties such as stand-alone villas, it is a great location.

Explore this Private Pool Vintage 6BEDs Villa in Al Waab, Doha, which is the epitome of luxury. It has six lavishly designed Vintage themed bedrooms with a scenic garden and pool view. Expanded over 1185 sqm, this villa is excellent for big families.

West Bay

Families that prefer modest living spaces, such as two-bedroom apartments for rent in Doha, can explore properties in the West Bay area. The neighborhood is strategically situated, which makes reaching every primary location in the capital city easy.

There are many nurseries, kindergartens, and schools, so you will be able to provide the best education to their children. Apart from the best education, it is also the best neighborhood in Doha to host your family and friends, as it has a range of five-star hotels, including the Four Seasons, the Ritz-Carlton, and the W Hotel. The West Bay neighborhood is an affordable search for apartments for rent in Qatar. A two-bedroom apartment starts at QAR13,000.

Consider luxurious 2BR apartment on Diplomatic Street in West Bay. It is a fully furnished apartment with two bedrooms and attached bathrooms suitable for small families. Luxury with a well-designed living and dining area, this apartment also has an indoor swimming pool, a semi-open kitchen, and a kid’s play area.

Madinat Khalifa

Another great location to find property in Qatar is Madinat Khalifa. It is located in Doha and is an upscale area popular with families and business-class people. Families with school-going children prefer Madinat Khalifa because there are many famous schools, such as the English-Speaking School, Compass School, and Blyth Academy. The neighborhood has dozens of shopping centers to keep families busy with shopping, dining, and fun activities. Some of the iconic shopping venues in this Doha neighborhood include the Landmark Mall, the Carrefour, and a new Lulu Hypermarket.

If you are interested in settling with your family in Madinat Khalifa, we recommend the Riviera Gardens. It is one of the most sought-after compounds, with numerous 2-bedroom apartments for rent in Doha and plenty of spacious villas. You can rent a luxurious property in this area starting at around QAR16,000 per month.

Abu Hamour

The last recommendation on our list of neighborhoods to search for apartments for rent in Doha is Abu Hamour.

Although this city is part of Doha, there are many facilities in the area that almost operate independently. It has plenty of amenities and facilities to offer families who choose to settle here. If you are looking for affordable apartments for rent in Qatar, Abu Hamour has plenty of properties available. You can easily rent a 4-bedroom apartment here for QAR14,000/month. If you have teenage school-going children, there are plenty of quality educational institutions here, including Doha British School, Park House English School, and Doha College. Several nurseries and kindergartens have highly trained staff to accommodate younger children. Abu Hamour also has popular food markets, malls, and several fun activity facilities.



Our apartments for rent in Doha guide will help you choose the best neighborhoods for your family. If you are still looking for a suitable property per your requirements, you can explore the FGREALTY website, which is a reliable property portal in Qatar.