Laboratory Automation Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the laboratory automation systems market. As per TBRC’s laboratory automation systems market forecast, the laboratory automation systems market is expected to grow to $7.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The growth in the laboratory automation systems market is due to increased demand for microbiology testing and standardization of sample-collection devices for microbiology. North America region is expected to hold the largest laboratory automation systems market share. Major players in the laboratory automation systems market include Tecan Group, Perkinelmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher.

Trending Laboratory Automation Systems Market Trend

The hospital laboratories are increasingly adopting RFID technology for laboratory automation systems due to its better productivity and product quality reduced costs for technology, error reduction, faster delivery of samples, and reduced human intervention. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology is an automatic system of identification based on wireless communication, consisting of a tag and a reader which can communicate through radiofrequency. RFID technology is similar to bar code technology but is more beneficial as it can perform some additional functions and actions automatically without human intervention than bar code technology. An RFID system is equipped with a transponder, transceiver, and a data processing unit to meet enhanced identification and tracking requirements in hospital laboratories. Laboratory automated systems use RFID tags attached with patient samples for identification and smart cards to store patients’ data under a workstation that monitors the process in the laboratory.

Laboratory Automation Systems Market Segments

• By Equipment & Software: Automated Liquid Handling, Microplate Readers, Standalone Robots, Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Software And Informatics, Other Equipment

• By Application: Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, Proteomics Solutions, Other Applications

• By End User: Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, Hospitals And Private Labs, Academic Institutes

• By Type: Modular Automation, Total Lab Automation

• By Geography: The global laboratory automation systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Laboratory automation systems refer to the use of instruments to carry out laboratory tasks with a minimum of human involvement. Clinical laboratories operate more efficiently because of laboratory automation, which helps to standardise tests.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

