An Insider View on Historical Events Changed America
Author’s firsthand experience of working with the influential Kennedy brothersCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving people an insider take on working in close proximity with the Kennedy brothers, author Loudell Insley shares her own experience working as a young professional in the offices of Ted and Robert Kennedy in her book titled Life on a Road Less Traveled. In it, she shares her experiences and insights in bearing witness to critical moments in American history.
Loudell Insley was born and raised in Salisbury, Maryland. When the calls of the political world captured her attention in the 1960s, she found herself working for the youngest of the Kennedy brood, Sen. Ted Kennedy. As the presidential primaries were launched in 1968, she became part of Robert Kennedy’s campaign, where she worked until his assassination. After which, she tried her luck in the Peace Corps and the Democratic National Committee before landing a successful career as a realtor, a position she held until July 2022. She has since returned to her hometown in 1972 and lives there peacefully.
Blazing the tumultuous political landscape of Washington in the mid-’60s, Insley got herself embroiled in the Kennedys’ world. Initially working for the younger Kennedy, she was ‘loaned’ to RFK’s campaign. There, she witnessed firsthand the pivotal events in American history–from the assassination to how the family picked itself up from the tragedy. Reflecting on how her experience impacted her life, Insley shares her insights and how an ‘uncommon’ choice led her to take a road that not many have chosen.
At once riveting and insightful, Life on a Road Less Traveled will surely keep the readers interested as they unravel Insley’s experiences with the famous family. Get your copy today on Amazon.
