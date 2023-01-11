Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, visited Highland Gardens Elementary School, one of the “Turnaround” Schools for an assembly. The governor gave remarks encouraging students to work hard in school and to dream big. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
Gov. Ivey Visits Highland Gardens Elementary School
News Provided By
January 11, 2023
