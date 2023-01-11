Mass Notification Systems Market Growing at 13.7% CAGR to be Worth US$ 33,433.1 Mn by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mass Notification Systems Market is forecast to record an increase in its revenue from US$ 10,939.2 Mn in 2021 to US$ 33,433.1 Mn by 2030. The market is growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2022-2030.
The Mass Notification System (MNS) disseminates messages to alert the public and personnel to emergencies. During crucial situations like man-made or natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and pandemics it distributes real-time alerts and instructions to groups and individuals through text, email, phone calls, and other channels to subscribers.
Market Influencing Factors
MNS's growing use in the healthcare sector during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanding public safety and security are important market-driving drivers. Due to the ability to share reminders about maintaining social distance, donning a mask, washing hands, and other preventative measures organizations may implement to reduce the likelihood of transmission, messages sent via MNS during the COVID-19 pandemic led to the adoption of mass notification systems. No matter where they are or what they are doing, people are more likely to notice new announcements using text and audio.
Fire and police departments, federal, state, and local governments, emergency management agencies, cities and communities, companies, building owners, and building management firms that can demonstrate a need and a return on investment are among the organizations that benefit most from mass notification systems. These technologies can increase an organization's safety and security by sending out notifications and giving instructions in real-time when a crisis arises. For instance, there are frequent emergencies in the construction industry as a result of risks like electrocution, being hit by or crushed by an object, and others.
However, the growing number of cyberattacks via mass notification systems and the strict privacy laws across all industries may impede market expansion during the projection period.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, in terms of the components segment, the solutions segment held a dominant position in the global mass notification systems industry and is likely to grow at the highest rate over the forecast years. Solutions for mass notification systems work well when it comes to getting the correct messages to the right people at the right time. Advanced technologies, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, deep learning, and data analytics are integrated into these MNS systems to address challenging business issues.
In 2021, on the basis of deployment mode, the cloud-based segment held a significant share in the global mass notification system industry and will record the highest growth rate from 2022 to 2030. Cloud deployment is more appealing due to the advantages of cloud technology, such as simplicity of implementation and minimal capital requirements. In addition, cloud-based mass notification systems aid companies in lowering OPEX while increasing staff efficiency.
In 2021, on the basis of the application segment, the business continuity & disaster recovery segment accounted for the lion's share of the global mass notification systems industry. MNS solutions help incident response teams within an organization report to, communicate with, and advise staff members and senior management on the critical parameters for handling the crisis. Several internal departments of a business, including IT, facility management, HR, payroll, and security, employ MNS systems.
In 2021, on the basis of the organization size segment, the large enterprise segment acquired the major share of the global mass notification systems industry. Large enterprises are utilizing mass notification systems because of their real-time decision-making abilities and scalability offered by cloud-based MNS and service providers. On the other hand, the small & medium enterprise segments will account for the highest rate from 2022 to 2030.
In 2021, in terms of type segment, the in-building segment registered the leading share of the global mass notification system industry and will register the highest annual growth rate during the projection period. In-building MNS is a fundamental form of MNS that transmits voice messages to building inhabitants in places like schools, universities, hospitals, offices, and others to alert and instruct them in case of an emergency.
In 2021, based on the industry segment, the government and defense segment had the leading share in the global mass notification systems industry and will rise with a significant CAGR over the forecast duration. During IT outages, security risks, natural catastrophes, weather-related information, hazardous material occurrences, and other unpleasant circumstances, the government uses the MNS system. For instance, the system can alert people to flee, hide, and stay informed in circumstances when there is an active threat if security officers spot one.
Regional Summary
North America led the global mass notification systems industry in 2021 because educational institutions are embracing technology and because the commercial business sector has a high level of acceptance for mass communication technologies. Positive government actions are also promoting market expansion.
On the other hand, APAC will record the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is due to the expansion of aerospace and defense activities for the deployment of emergency warning systems like the National Message, Earthquake Tsunami Warning System, and EU-Alert across various geographies will support the regional market's growth during the forecast period.
Leading Competitors
Regroup Mass Notification
Honeywell International Inc.
Everbridge
Motorola Solutions Inc.
Johnson Controls
Eaton Corporation
IBM
Blackboard Inc.
Siemens AG
BlackBerry AtHoc Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global mass notification system market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Organization Size, Type, Industry, and Region.
By Component Segment
Solution
Services
By Deployment Mode Segment
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
By Application Segment
Public Alert & Warning
Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery
Others
By Organization Size Segment
Large enterprises
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
By Type Segment
In-Building
Wide Area
Distributed Recipient
By Industry Segment
BFSI
Energy and Utilities
Education
Healthcare
Government and Defense
Transportation and logistics
Others
By Region Segment
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
