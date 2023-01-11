Laser Communication Market to Exceed US$ 3,644.7 Mn by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global laser communication market is forecast to project a major rise in its revenue from US$ 531.4 Mn in 2021 to US$ 3,644.7 Mn by 2030. The market is growing at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Since its creation in the early 1960s, laser communication technology has been a frequently utilized method of communication between humans and machines. The fact that laser communication does not require any hidden cables or broadcast rights is by far its biggest benefit. A laser diode transfers a beam of information to a receiving beam in the process of laser communication. The most crucial requirement for laser communication is an open, unobstructed line of sight. Compared to radio waves, laser transmission has a wider bandwidth.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The global laser communication market is primarily growing due to the reasons like the rising need for high-speed, secure wireless communication and the growing requirement for greater flexibility at an affordable price. In the upcoming years, laser communication will become increasingly important in the space industry. These tools, which draw on recent telecom developments, operate in free space and don't require fiber optic lines. In order to increase the amount of data transmitted to Earth and enable further space research, laser communication systems work in tandem with satellites. All these factors increased the need for more flexible communications at lower prices and for secure, high-speed wireless connections.
However, the demand for specific telescope pointers may stymie the overall market growth.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, on the basis of the solutions segment, the space-to-space segment dominated the global laser communication industry and will project a lucrative annual growth rate during the forecast period. This is owing to the growing desire for space exploration by nations such as China, the United States, and Russia.
In 2021, in terms of type segment, the space terminal segment held the maximum share of the global laser communication industry and will grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. In comparison to radio frequency systems, laser communication terminals in space use narrower beam widths, creating smaller "footprints" that can reduce interference or increase security by substantially shrinking the region where a communications link could be intercepted. For many years, lasers have been utilized for communication in space.
In 2021, in terms of the range segment, the short-range laser communications segment accounted for a substantial share of the global laser communication industry. In addition, the segment will record the highest compound annual growth rate over the prediction period. The usage of short-range laser communication systems is growing due to the pressing demand for wireless technology development and expansion. In addition, short-range laser communications systems' high bit transition rate and bandwidth drive segment growth.
In 2021, on the basis of the component segment, the laser component segment recorded the maximum share of the global laser communication industry and is likely to maintain its prominence over the forecast period. In optical fiber communications, laser light helps to transmit information over long distances with little loss. The market for laser components is expanding due to the increasing demand for better wireless communication networks and the quick advancements in laser and optical technologies.
In 2021, on the basis of the application segment, the technology development application projected the leading share in the global laser communication industry. On the other hand, the R&D segment will project the highest rate in the upcoming years. Prominent space agencies like China's National Space Administration, NASA, the European Space Agency, the Russian Federal Space Agency, and the Indian Space Research Organization are heavily investing in laser communication for space exploration and for the wireless transfer of data.
In 2021, on the basis of the end-user segment, the satellite communication segment recorded the highest share in the global laser communication industry as lasers have become increasingly used for satellite communication. Whereas, the government segment will maintain the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. This is because government agencies can carry out new policy initiatives and improve monitoring by amassing a lot of data quickly and affordably due to laser communication technologies.
Regional Summary
In 2021, North America held the most market share among the other regions in the global laser communication market, and it will also grow at the highest CAGR. This is a result of the region's ongoing wireless communication research and development efforts in the military, aerospace, and maritime industries. In order to offer low-cost international communications, private corporations are now establishing their own satellite constellations.
Leading Competitors
Fibertek
Ball Aerospace and Technologies
Optical Physics Company
Mynaric AG
ODYSSEUS Space
Atlas Space Operations, Inc.
TESAT Spacecom
Thales Alenia Space
Hyperion Technologies
BridgeComm, Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global laser communication market segmentation focuses on Type, Solution, Range, Component, Application, End-Users, and Region.
By Type Segment
Ground Terminal
Airborne Terminal
Space Terminal
By Solution Segment
Space-to-space
Space-to-ground station
By Range Segment
Short Range
Medium Range
Long Range
By Component Segment
Transmitter
Receiver
Laser
Modulator
Demodulator
Others
By Application Segment
Technology development
Earth observation & Remote sensing
Communication
Surveillance and Security
Research and exploration
Others
By End-Users Segment
Satellite Communications
Transportation
Military
Civil
Government
Financial Services
Others
By Region Segment
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
