The List of Top Reports for Healthcare CEOs in 2023 to Drive Growth and Value Creation
Which forces are transforming the healthcare industry? Which trends deserve the most attention? You’ll find the answers within this baker’s dozen list of informative free reports.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 8,000 attendees representing 550 healthcare companies gathering this week in San Francisco for the annual 41st J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, CEOs will be networking and learning about the latest forces and trends transforming the healthtech industry. As they seek the insights to provide their firms a competitive advantage, healthcare CEOs will want to tap into a list of the top industry research and reports created in the last year by firms such as EY, KPMG, McKinsey, CB Insights, Accenture, SVB, Pitchbook and others. They can find this new list of free reports at Top Reports for Healthcare CEOs in 2023.
CEO Coach, Chuck Bolton, founder of The Bolton Group LLC, states, “As a CEO executive coach working exclusively in the healthcare sector, I’m asked daily by my clients and others for connections, information, and updates about what’s new in our industry. Since work obligations made it impossible to attend live and converse with colleagues at this year’s event, here’s a list of the most useful reports for healthtech sector CEOs (and other industry leaders) from the past year I’m recommending to my clients.”
Bolton continues, “Addressing topics like disruptive technologies, digital health, the future of healthcare, the growing role of private equity, the strategies of the biggest players, these reports share valuable insights. Which forces are transforming the healthtech industry? Which trends deserve the most attention? Which innovations are likely to disrupt? You’ll find the answers within this baker’s dozen list of informative free reports.”
A sampling of the reports for healthcare CEOs in 2023 include:
• Pulse of the Industry: In today’s disruptive healthcare environment, how will medtech transform?
• Digital Health and Medtech: New Signals for Transformation
• The Future of Healthtech
• 2022 State of Venture Capital, Private Equity & Mergers & Acquisitions: Health Tech
• Private Markets Rally to New Heights
• US Private Equity Breakdown in 2022
• Book of Strategy Maps
• 2023 US Venture Capital Outlook
• CEO Outlook: Growth Strategies in Turbulent Times
Within the list, a short description of each recommended report and a hyperlink for easy access is included.
Bolton adds, “The job of CEO is to create sustainable value for stakeholders. As the biggest value creator at the company, what the CEO controls accounts for up to 45% of company performance. Within a challenging economic environment, the Top Reports for Healthcare CEOs in 2023, may help the healthcare CEO with information and insights they may not have learned of otherwise. Additionally, CEOs may want to check out The CEO’s List of ‘Must Have’ Tools for 2023, which includes the top new studies, books, articles, apps and resources for CEOs seeking to create value in an uncertain world.”
Bolton concludes, “Check out the top healthcare reports and the ‘must have’ CEO tools, try them on and become your best as a CEO in 2023.”
