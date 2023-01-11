Electric Mobility Scooter Market – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Electric Mobility Scooter Market Drivers Rise in Chronic Rheumatic Diseases Globally

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Electric Mobility Scooter Market is forecast to reach $1.25 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 8.59% during 2020-2025. With rise in the elderly population at a global level, the Electric Mobility Scooter market is witnessing an increase in demand. Electric mobility scooter is a power operated vehicle that is similar to electric wheel chair. The recent developments including the launch a foldable scooters is further elevating the growth of electric mobility scooter market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominates the electric mobility scooter market owing to the high presence of the elderly population majorly suffering with arthritis, physical disability and other factors.

2. The Li-ion Batteries are analyzed to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to their performance.

3. The rise in the elderly population at a global level is driving the market for electric mobility scooter.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Although sealed lead acid is hold highest market share in 2018, Li-Ion Batteries are analyzed to grow at significantly highest rate during the forecast period 2020-2025. The growth of Li-ion batteries is mainly attributed to the factors including declining prices, high performance and so on.

2. Class 2 electric mobility scooters are analyzed to hold a highest market share and grow at a highest rate during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the features including light weight, requirement of less power, and many others.

3. North America dominated the Electric Mobility Scooter market, followed by APAC and Europe. Owing to the high presence of geriatric population alongside high income level in North America is analysed to boost the market.

4. As of 2018, the 16% of population in U.S. are over 65%, and majorly suffering with the health issues such as disabilities, musculoskeletal diseases, arthritis, and rheumatic diseases thereby elevating the electric mobility scooter market.

5. As stated by census report, the count of people in the age group of 65 and above will reach 98.2 million by 2060 in North America which is in turn fuelling the growth of the Electric mobility scooter market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Electric Mobility Scooter industry are -

1. Afikim Electric Vehicles

2. Invacare

3. Sunrise Medical

4. Roma Medical

5. Drive Medical

