Senate Bill 126 Printer's Number 0016
PENNSYLVANIA, January 10 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for the exclusion of veterans' benefit payments from income for Commonwealth programs.
