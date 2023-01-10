Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,820 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 114 Printer's Number 0018

PENNSYLVANIA, January 10 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, further providing for firefighter and emergency service training and establishing the Secondary Education Fire Training Pilot Program and the Fire Training Fund.

You just read:

Senate Bill 114 Printer's Number 0018

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.