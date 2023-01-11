COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared almonds, peanuts, soybeans, milk, and shellfish
- Company Name:
- Daiso California, LLC
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, CA is recalling the below listed Tohato and Kashiwado snacks due of undeclared allergen ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, peanuts, soybeans, milk, and shellfish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Tohato and Kashiwado Snacks were sold in Daiso stores in California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey.
There have been no reported cases of allergic reaction to these products.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that packaging did not adequately disclose the presence of all allergens. Sale of the products have been suspended, and Daiso California has pulled the products from store shelves.
Consumers who have purchased the below listed Tohato or Kashiwado snacks may return them to any Daiso store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Daiso at support@daiso-usa.com or call toll free 833-888-1610.
|SKU
|Product Name
|Missing Allergen
|4901940039432
|TOHATO Caramel Corn - Boys Festival 80g
|Almond Peanut
|4901940039647
|TOHATO Caramel Corn - The Star Festival 80g
|Almond
|4901940041312
|TOHATO Harvest Sesame 94g
|Soybean Sesame
|4901940041558
|TOHATO Harvest Biscuits 4 kinds of nuts 94g
|Soybean Peanuts
|4901940111107
|TOHATO Caramel Corn 80g
|Almond
|4901940111114
|TOHATO Almond Caramel Corn 70g
|Almond
|4901940111121
|TOHATO Bitter Caramel Corn 77g
|Almond
|4901940111138
|TOHATO Caramel Corn 2 pack 23g
|Almond
|4901940111145
|TOHATO Caramel corn 5 pack 105g
|Soy
|4901940111152
|TOHATO Caramel Corn 4 pack 40g
|Almond
|4901940112012
|TOHATO Nagewa Snack seaweed flavor 71g
|Milk Shellfish
|4904036008213
|KASHIWADO Hitoritoiro Fly Beans Senbei
|Peanut