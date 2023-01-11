Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Undeclared almonds, peanuts, soybeans, milk, and shellfish

Company Name:
Daiso California, LLC
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Product Description:

Product Description

Company Announcement

Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, CA is recalling the below listed Tohato and Kashiwado snacks due of undeclared allergen ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, peanuts, soybeans, milk, and shellfish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Tohato and Kashiwado Snacks were sold in Daiso stores in California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey.

There have been no reported cases of allergic reaction to these products.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that packaging did not adequately disclose the presence of all allergens. Sale of the products have been suspended, and Daiso California has pulled the products from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the below listed Tohato or Kashiwado snacks may return them to any Daiso store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Daiso at support@daiso-usa.com or call toll free 833-888-1610.

SKU Product Name Missing Allergen
4901940039432 TOHATO Caramel Corn - Boys Festival 80g Almond Peanut
4901940039647 TOHATO Caramel Corn - The Star Festival 80g Almond
4901940041312 TOHATO Harvest Sesame 94g Soybean Sesame
4901940041558 TOHATO Harvest Biscuits 4 kinds of nuts 94g Soybean Peanuts
4901940111107 TOHATO Caramel Corn 80g Almond
4901940111114 TOHATO Almond Caramel Corn 70g Almond
4901940111121 TOHATO Bitter Caramel Corn 77g Almond
4901940111138 TOHATO Caramel Corn 2 pack 23g Almond
4901940111145 TOHATO Caramel corn 5 pack 105g Soy
4901940111152 TOHATO Caramel Corn 4 pack 40g Almond
4901940112012 TOHATO Nagewa Snack seaweed flavor 71g Milk Shellfish
4904036008213 KASHIWADO Hitoritoiro Fly Beans Senbei Peanut