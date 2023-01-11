FPI Management Named the Largest Affordable Management Company in the Nation
The 2022 NAHMA Affordable 100 list ranks FPI as the largest affordable management company for the second straight yearFOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FPI Management, a private third-party multifamily Management provider, is named the largest Affordable management company in the Nation for the second straight year, according to the 2022 NAHMA Affordable 100 list.
“We are honored to be recognized and dedicate this designation to the hard work of our incredible team, the strong partnerships forged with our valued clients and service providers, and our commitment to providing an exceptional home for our residents.” said June Valle, Senior Vice President of Affordable communities. “This designation reflects the strength of our culture grounded in H.E.A.R.T., which fosters collaboration and innovation and translates to enhancing the resident experience regardless of economic boundaries.”
In addition, FPI Management ranked as the 5th Largest Multifamily provider in the Nation with 68% of their portfolio Market Rate and 32% of their portfolio, Affordable. The Folsom-based company currently oversees 150,000+ units across the continental United States. FPI Management attributes its 100% organic growth to the continued success of its clients.
About FPI Management:
FPI Management was founded in 1968 as a builder and operator of high-quality, Affordable apartment communities in Sacramento, CA. By 1989, the company was purchased by Dennis Treadaway and three other partners, and the complexion of the company had morphed from a developer builder to an exclusive 3rd party fee manager with no ownership interest. This has been FPI Management’s business plan since that time. Headquartered in Folsom, CA, FPI Management’s clients are comprised of institutional investors, international real estate investment firms, financial institutions, multifamily development builders, private investors, and City, County, and State agencies.
For more information about FPI Management and its dedicated Team, please visit www.fpimgt.com.
+1 916-357-5300
media@fpimgt.com
FPI Media Relations Team
FPI Management
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn