Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,860 in the last 365 days.

2023 Remote Working Summit March 8-9 in Dallas, TX

20+ Speakers Will Share Their Remote and Hybrid Journeys at the 2023 Remote Working Summit in Dallas

Pre-pandemic, work from home was a staffing strategy. Now, it’s the work environment of choice. Businesses are digging in, resetting company vision and refreshing - just about everything.”
— Michele Rowan, President, Work From Home Alliance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Remote Working Summit March 8-9 has 20+ speakers including Home Depot, PNC Bank, Prime Therapeutics, Intuit, Marriott and others, announced by Work From Home Alliance.

"Work from home and hybrid represent about 80% of the market in terms of where work is performed for contact centers and support functions,” says Michele Rowan, President of Work From Home Alliance. “Pre-pandemic, work from home was a staffing strategy. Now, it’s the work environment of choice. Businesses are digging in, resetting company vision, and making the necessary refreshes to everything from onboarding through off-boarding,” says Rowan.

The 2023 Remote Working Summit in Dallas March 8-9 includes case studies shared by Fortune 1000 organizations, smaller breakout sessions for best practice exchange, panel discussions, and a variety of social and networking opportunities.

In addition, attendees will participate in and download the 2023 Remote Working Benchmarking Survey, a 40-point perspective on how companies are designing, deploying and supporting their long- range work from home and hybrid programs.

The 2023 Remote Working Summit is being held at the Hilton Park Cities Dallas on March 8-9.

To register: https://www.wfhalliance.com/2023-remote-working-summit

MIchele Rowan
+1 9725108591
email us here
Work From Home Alliance
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

2023 Remote Working Summit March 8-9 in Dallas, TX

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.