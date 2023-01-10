2023 Remote Working Summit March 8-9 in Dallas, TX

20+ Speakers Will Share Their Remote and Hybrid Journeys at the 2023 Remote Working Summit in Dallas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Remote Working Summit March 8-9 has 20+ speakers including Home Depot, PNC Bank, Prime Therapeutics, Intuit, Marriott and others, announced by Work From Home Alliance.

"Work from home and hybrid represent about 80% of the market in terms of where work is performed for contact centers and support functions,” says Michele Rowan, President of Work From Home Alliance. “Pre-pandemic, work from home was a staffing strategy. Now, it’s the work environment of choice. Businesses are digging in, resetting company vision, and making the necessary refreshes to everything from onboarding through off-boarding,” says Rowan.

The 2023 Remote Working Summit in Dallas March 8-9 includes case studies shared by Fortune 1000 organizations, smaller breakout sessions for best practice exchange, panel discussions, and a variety of social and networking opportunities.

In addition, attendees will participate in and download the 2023 Remote Working Benchmarking Survey, a 40-point perspective on how companies are designing, deploying and supporting their long- range work from home and hybrid programs.

The 2023 Remote Working Summit is being held at the Hilton Park Cities Dallas on March 8-9.

To register: https://www.wfhalliance.com/2023-remote-working-summit