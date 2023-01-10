Delaware Environmental Stewardship Awardees Announced during Delaware Ag Week

Media Note: Pictures are available online at Flickr.

Harrington, Del. (January 10, 2023) – During the first day of Delaware Ag Week, the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Nutrient Management Program Administrator Chris Brosch presented three honorees with the 2022 Delaware Environmental Stewardship Awards.

Since 2001, the Delaware Nutrient Management Commission has awarded deserving farmers the title of Delaware Environmental Steward, except for 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic. To qualify, nominees must have demonstrated efforts above and beyond the norm in areas of nutrient and stormwater management, wildlife conservation, and professional and civic engagement.

For the first time in the history of the award, members of allied industry meeting these requirements were honored with the Delaware Environmental Stewardship Award.

During the late winter through mid-summer of 2022, Delmarva experienced a significant outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which posed a major threat to the continued viability of the poultry industry. For this reason, the Delaware Nutrient Management Commission chose to honor partners in the private sector who lent a significant helping hand in containing and eradicating HPAI from Delmarva. Even in an emergency response, the honorees demonstrated their commitment to the environmental stewardship of Delmarva.

Delaware Nutrient Management Administrator Chris Brosh (center) presented the 2022 Delaware Environmental Stewardship Awards to members of the Miller Environmental Group, Inc., Eastern Shore Forest Products, Inc., and Containment Control, Inc. for their efforts in the highly pathogenic avian influenza response in 2022. (Left to Right): Phil Reynolds, Jason Maddon, Chip Paratore, Chris Brosch, Shannon Dykes, Sara Hall, and Mark Vestal

The 2022 Environmental Stewardship Award recipients are:

• Miller Environmental Group, Inc. of Dover, DE

• Containment Control, Inc. of North Carolina

• Eastern Shore Forest Products, Inc. of Salisbury, MD

Past recipients of the Environmental Stewardship Award include Howell and Margo Wallace (2019); John and Linda Brown (2018); Randy and Jordan McCloskey (2017); Ted Layton and Scott Willey (2016); Chris Lesniowski of Marydel (2015); Georgie Cartanza of Little Creek (2014); Connie Carmean of Laurel (2013); Marilyn and Lee Ellers, Sparrow’s Song Farm, Houston (2012); Douglas and Deborah Vanderwende, Locust Grove Farm, Greenwood (2011); Frank Robinson and family, Dead Broke Farm, Harrington (2010); Mary Bryan, Laurel (2009); Joe Bauer, Harrington (2008); Scott Peterman, Milford (2007); and Guy and Nancy Phillips, Georgetown (2006).

