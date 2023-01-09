Submit Release
Bukhara Oil Refinery receives an international certificate

UZBEKISTAN, January 9 - The plant was included in OASIS Database as a supplier of jet fuel.

From November 14 to December 2, 2022, a certification audit was conducted at the plant for compliance with the requirements of the international management system standard AS 9100D. The audit was carried out by DNV (Det Norske Veritas) and specialists from Management Certification LLC, and auditors from Italy were also involved. The main goal was to expand the certification scope and assess the management system's compliance for the production and sale of jet fuel “Jet A-1” and semi-synthetic jet fuel “Jet”.

DNV has decided to recommend the Bukhara Oil Refinery LLC for an international certificate accredited by ANAB. Director of Management Certification LLC Rakhimjon Khakimov, head of the Bukhara Oil Refinery Akbar Fazilov were awarded an international certificate and a quality mark with ANAB accreditation.

 

Source: UzA

