Uzbekistan’s First Deputy FM and ECO Secretary General discuss the organizational aspects of the upcoming meeting

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Furkat Sidikov had a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri.

According to Uzbekistan MFA, the parties discussed the practical aspects of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the ECO. Views were exchanged on issues of further deepening regional interaction, as well as enhancing cooperation in trade, economic, transport and transit areas.

The main attention was paid to the organizational issues of the upcoming 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member countries of the organization in January this year in Tashkent.

Source: UzA

