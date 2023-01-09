Uzbekistan exports electrical products worth $800.8 million

UZBEKISTAN, January 9 - In 2022, electrical industry enterprises in Uzbekistan exported 196 types of products worth $800.8 million to 60 countries.

According to the Uzeltechsanoat Association, thanks to the use of GSP+ privileges, for the first time electrical products were exported to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Romania, Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, Iraq, Lebanon, Ghana and Cameroon.

Source: UzA