Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,865 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Premier Dennis King on the passing of Keptin John Joe Sark

CANADA, January 10 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on the passing of Keptin John Joe Sark:  

“A passionate defender of indigenous culture, John Joe Sark spent his life as a builder of bridges. As a Keptin of the Mi’Kmaq Nation, he worked to teach history and promote respect and understanding between cultures for generations of Islanders.

John Joe was a determined man of principle and fierce independence whose legacy can be found in the schools and public institutions that have acknowledged painful histories and started on the path towards reconciliation and in the future generations of Islanders who are learning more about Mi’Kmaq history and culture.

As an author, he helped to educate and inspire. As an ambassador of his people, he proudly stood in front of premiers, prime ministers and pontiffs to seek respect and reconciliation. He was honoured with the Order of Prince Edward Island only to later return it in principled protest. 

I was honoured and proud to call John Joe a friend for many years. Through his friendship, he helped to shape my understanding of our shared history and to see our world through wider eyes. I will miss our time together. On behalf of the Province of Prince Edward Island, I wish to extend condolences and sympathies to the family and many friends of Keptin John Joe Sark who are mourning his passing.”

You just read:

Statement by Premier Dennis King on the passing of Keptin John Joe Sark

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.