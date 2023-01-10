Becoming an Outdoors Woman Winter Workshop Registration Opens on January 16

CONTACT:

January 10, 2023

Concord, NH – Registration opens on January 16 for New Hampshire’s 2023 Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Winter Workshop, a one-day program where women will learn outdoor skills to enjoy during the winter months.

The Winter BOW Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness, NH. Participants focus on one outdoor activity during the day-long workshop. Choices include winter hiking, winter outdoor survival, snowshoeing/wildlife tracking, and “Shoe and Shoot” (woodland target shooting on snowshoes). A brochure with more information is now available at www.nhbow.com.

A fee of $85 covers the workshop, lunch, and most equipment use. Participants must be at least 18 years of age.

Registration opens on January 16. All registration will be done online. Classes fill quickly so be prepared to sign-up when registration opens to secure your spot. To sign up, visit www.nhbow.com/winter-bow-registration, where you will see a link to register. If the program is full, please check back to see if spaces have opened up through cancellations. Registration closes on February 6.

New Hampshire BOW programs are co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org), a nonprofit group that advocates for the promotion and protection of hunting, fishing, and trapping, as well as the conservation of fish and wildlife habitat.